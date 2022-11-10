 Skip to main content
SCORES 11-9-22: MVCC women's soccer, Herkimer College men's soccer advance to NJCAA Division III semifinals with dominant quarterfinal victories

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WOMEN'S SOCCER

NJCAA Division III quarterfinals

  • (3) MVCC 7, (6) RCSJ Gloucester 1**

MEN'S SOCCER

NJCAA Division III quarterfinals

  • (2) Herkimer 7, (7) Raritan Valley 1**

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • Buffalo St. 3, SUNY Morrisville 2

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Utica 70, RPI 61

CORRECTION: The NJCAA Division III men's and women's soccer semifinals are on Friday, Nov. 11 not Thurs., Nov. 10 as stated in the broadcast. Game times stated are accurate.

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

