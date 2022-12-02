SCORES 12-1-22: Dolgeville holds off late comeback to beat Waterville in boys basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Dolgeville 63, Waterville 55**
- Hamilton 58, Mt. Markham 50
- Herkimer 63, Cooperstown 40
- Clinton 62, Canastota 36
- Little Falls 72, New York Mills 47
- Syracuse Academy of Science 58, Utica Academy of Science 56
- Sharon Springs 44, Brookfield 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- RFA 66, West Genesee 30
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- RFA 5, Mohawk Valley 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Oneida 3, VVS 1
- New Hartford 3, East Syracuse Minoa 1
- Whitesboro 3, RFA 1
BOYS SWIMMING
- New Hartford 94, Proctor 73
- Oneida 101, Cooperstown 59
BOYS BOWLING
- Sherburne-Earlville 5, Cooperstown 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com