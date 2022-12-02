 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 12-1-22: Dolgeville holds off late comeback to beat Waterville in boys basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, December 1, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Dolgeville 63, Waterville 55**
  • Hamilton 58, Mt. Markham 50
  • Herkimer 63, Cooperstown 40
  • Clinton 62, Canastota 36
  • Little Falls 72, New York Mills 47
  • Syracuse Academy of Science 58, Utica Academy of Science 56
  • Sharon Springs 44, Brookfield 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • RFA 66, West Genesee 30

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • RFA 5, Mohawk Valley 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Oneida 3, VVS 1
  • New Hartford 3, East Syracuse Minoa 1
  • Whitesboro 3, RFA 1

BOYS SWIMMING

  • New Hartford 94, Proctor 73
  • Oneida 101, Cooperstown 59

BOYS BOWLING

  • Sherburne-Earlville 5, Cooperstown 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you