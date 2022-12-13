 Skip to main content
SCORES 12-12-22: Sauquoit Valley boys basketball escapes Cooperstown in CSC-II thriller

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, December 12, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Sauquoit Valley 51, Cooperstown 50**
  • Waterville 69, Westmoreland 23
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 65, Adirondack 49
  • Old Forge 45, Poland 44
  • Dolgeville 72, Herkimer 59
  • Clinton 72, Sherburne-Earlville 45
  • Little Falls 65, Canastota 28
  • Morrisville-Eaton 79, New York Mills 74
  • McGraw 64, Brookfield 28

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Mt. Markham 3, Clinton 0
  • Dolgeville 3, Herkimer 1
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 3, Utica Academy of Science 1
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Remsen 0
  • New York Mills 3, Owen D. Young 0
  • Little Falls 3, Adirondack 1
  • Whitesboro 3, Camden 1
  • East Syracuse Minoa 3, CVA 0
  • Coopertown 3, Westmoreland 0
  • New Hartford 3, Holland Patent 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • Camden 9, Whitesboro 2
  • West Canada Valley 5, Little Falls 0

GIRLS BOWLING

  • West Canada Valley 3, Little Falls 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Syracuse 86, Monmouth 71

MEN'S SOCCER 

College Cup Final (national championship game)

  • (3) Syracuse 2*, (13) Indiana 2 (F/PK)
    • Syracuse wins national championship 7-6 in PKs

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

