SCORES 12-12-22: Sauquoit Valley boys basketball escapes Cooperstown in CSC-II thriller

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Sauquoit Valley 51, Cooperstown 50**
- Waterville 69, Westmoreland 23
- Frankfort-Schuyler 65, Adirondack 49
- Old Forge 45, Poland 44
- Dolgeville 72, Herkimer 59
- Clinton 72, Sherburne-Earlville 45
- Little Falls 65, Canastota 28
- Morrisville-Eaton 79, New York Mills 74
- McGraw 64, Brookfield 28
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Mt. Markham 3, Clinton 0
- Dolgeville 3, Herkimer 1
- Frankfort-Schuyler 3, Utica Academy of Science 1
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Remsen 0
- New York Mills 3, Owen D. Young 0
- Little Falls 3, Adirondack 1
- Whitesboro 3, Camden 1
- East Syracuse Minoa 3, CVA 0
- Coopertown 3, Westmoreland 0
- New Hartford 3, Holland Patent 0
BOYS BOWLING
- Camden 9, Whitesboro 2
- West Canada Valley 5, Little Falls 0
GIRLS BOWLING
- West Canada Valley 3, Little Falls 0
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Syracuse 86, Monmouth 71
MEN'S SOCCER
College Cup Final (national championship game)
- (3) Syracuse 2*, (13) Indiana 2 (F/PK)
- Syracuse wins national championship 7-6 in PKs
