SCORES 12-13-22: Clinton girls ice hockey avenges prior loss to Oswego, score two in third period for win on Senior Night

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 3, Oswego 1**
- Sophomore goalie Casey Clausen becomes Clinton's all-time wins leader passing Hailey Millington with her 17th career victory
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Whitesboro 5, Oswego 4
- RFA 9, Liverpool 3
- Cortland-Homer 7, Clinton 2
- Ontario 7, Mohawk Valley 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
- CVA 92, Notre Dame 55
- Holland Patent 61, VVS 59 (F/OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Oneida 40, Camden 25
- Oswego 56, Whitesboro 42
- Little Falls 48, Canastota 29
- Mt. Markham 52, Sauquoit Valley 35
- Cooperstown 58, Clinton 31
- Holland Patent 57, VVS 34
- Adirondack 61, Frankfort-Schuyler 49
- Cicero-North Syracuse 70, RFA 57
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- RFA 3, VVS 0
- Dolgeville 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
- Old Forge 3, New York Mills 1
BOYS BOWLING
- VVS 9, Notre Dame 2
- New Hartford 9, Whitesboro 2
GIRLS BOWLING
- Holland Patent 9, Camden 2
- RFA 10, Proctor 1
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com