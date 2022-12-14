 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to
around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high
as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could
potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.

SCORES 12-13-22: Clinton girls ice hockey avenges prior loss to Oswego, score two in third period for win on Senior Night

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, December 13, 2022

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

  • Clinton 3, Oswego 1**
    • Sophomore goalie Casey Clausen becomes Clinton's all-time wins leader passing Hailey Millington with her 17th career victory

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • Whitesboro 5, Oswego 4
  • RFA 9, Liverpool 3
  • Cortland-Homer 7, Clinton 2
  • Ontario 7, Mohawk Valley 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • CVA 92, Notre Dame 55
  • Holland Patent 61, VVS 59 (F/OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Oneida 40, Camden 25
  • Oswego 56, Whitesboro 42
  • Little Falls 48, Canastota 29
  • Mt. Markham 52, Sauquoit Valley 35
  • Cooperstown 58, Clinton 31
  • Holland Patent 57, VVS 34
  • Adirondack 61, Frankfort-Schuyler 49
  • Cicero-North Syracuse 70, RFA 57

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • RFA 3, VVS 0
  • Dolgeville 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
  • Old Forge 3, New York Mills 1

BOYS BOWLING

  • VVS 9, Notre Dame 2
  • New Hartford 9, Whitesboro 2

GIRLS BOWLING

  • Holland Patent 9, Camden 2
  • RFA 10, Proctor 1

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

