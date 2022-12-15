 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SCORES 12-14-22: Herkimer, Dolgeville, Waterville boys basketball teams continue winning ways

  • Updated
  • 0
WKTV Sports

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • CBA-JD 6, New Hartford 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Herkimer 56, Canastota 36
  • Dolgeville 66, Frankfort-Schuyler 52
  • Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 56, Cherry Valley Springfield 34
  • Waterville 91, Cooperstown 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Hamilton 40, Oriskany 29

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Adirondack 3, Herkimer 0
  • New Hartford 3, DeRuyter 0
  • Oneida 3, Proctor 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • Whitesboro 10, Holland Patent 1

BOYS WRESTLING

  • Mt. Markham 52, Dolgeville 22

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com