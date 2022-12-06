 Skip to main content
SCORES 12-5-22: Whitesboro girls volleyball breaks losing streak against rival New Hartford with thrilling five-set win; Sauquoit Valley boys basketball pulls away late to beat Poland; West Canada's Shepardson sets pair of school records in win

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, December 5, 2022

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Whitesboro 3, New Hartford 2**
  • RFA 3, Proctor 0
  • Oneida 3, Holland Patent 0
  • Owen D. Young 3, Little Falls 2
  • New York Mills 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Herkimer 0
  • Mt. Markham 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Waterville 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Sauquoit Valley 51, Poland 34**
  • Madison 87, Brookfield 24
  • Little Falls 61, Cooperstown 49
  • Mt. Markham 83, Adirondack 23
  • Dolgeville 73, Oriskany 34
  • Waterville 62, Hamilton 34
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 78, New York Mills 68
  • West Canada Valley 107, Remsen 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Holland Patent 32, Camden 24

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

  • Clinton 2, Canton 1

BOYS BOWLING

  • New York Mills 4, Adirondack 3

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

