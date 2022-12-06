SCORES 12-5-22: Whitesboro girls volleyball breaks losing streak against rival New Hartford with thrilling five-set win; Sauquoit Valley boys basketball pulls away late to beat Poland; West Canada's Shepardson sets pair of school records in win

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Whitesboro 3, New Hartford 2**
- RFA 3, Proctor 0
- Oneida 3, Holland Patent 0
- Owen D. Young 3, Little Falls 2
- New York Mills 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Herkimer 0
- Mt. Markham 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Waterville 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Sauquoit Valley 51, Poland 34**
- Madison 87, Brookfield 24
- Little Falls 61, Cooperstown 49
- Mt. Markham 83, Adirondack 23
- Dolgeville 73, Oriskany 34
- Waterville 62, Hamilton 34
- Frankfort-Schuyler 78, New York Mills 68
- West Canada Valley 107, Remsen 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Holland Patent 32, Camden 24
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 2, Canton 1
BOYS BOWLING
- New York Mills 4, Adirondack 3
** - Game highlights included in attached video
