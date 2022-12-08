 Skip to main content
SCORES 12-7-22: Utica Academy of Science girls basketball makes historic night memorable with last second win in program's home debut; Little Falls boys remain perfect with dominant win over Frankfort-Schuyler

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, December 7, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Utica Academy of Science 39, Cincinnatus 36**

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Little Falls 84, Frankfort-Schuyler 31**
  • West Canada Valley 80, Old Forge 25
  • Hamilton 67, Morrisville-Eaton 34

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Morrisville 3, Clinton 1
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Little Falls 1
  • Cooperstown 3, Remsen 0
  • Old Forge 3, Utica Academy of Science 0

BOYS WRESTLING

  • Holland Patent 45, Dolgeville 25

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Hamilton 63, SUNY Poly 48
  • Colgate 69, NJIT 51

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 81, Binghamton 62
  • RPI 52, SUNY Poly 49

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • SUNY Morrisville 6, SUNY Potsdam 3

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com