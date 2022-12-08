SCORES 12-7-22: Utica Academy of Science girls basketball makes historic night memorable with last second win in program's home debut; Little Falls boys remain perfect with dominant win over Frankfort-Schuyler

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Utica Academy of Science 39, Cincinnatus 36**
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Little Falls 84, Frankfort-Schuyler 31**
- West Canada Valley 80, Old Forge 25
- Hamilton 67, Morrisville-Eaton 34
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Morrisville 3, Clinton 1
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Little Falls 1
- Cooperstown 3, Remsen 0
- Old Forge 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
BOYS WRESTLING
- Holland Patent 45, Dolgeville 25
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Hamilton 63, SUNY Poly 48
- Colgate 69, NJIT 51
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 81, Binghamton 62
- RPI 52, SUNY Poly 49
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- SUNY Morrisville 6, SUNY Potsdam 3
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com