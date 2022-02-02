SCORES 2-1-22: Utica College avenges prior loss to SUNY Poly with convincing road win in round two against local rivals; New Hartford boys swimming hands RFA first loss of season

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Utica 79, SUNY Poly 59*
After losing to the Wildcats 73-58 on January 3, the Pioneers bounced back to dominate the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two local rivals.
UC went on a 13-1 run early in the first half and never looked back with Thomas Morreale leading the way with 24 points. Justice Brantley kicked in 14 points, with Darius Hopkins dropping 10.
The pioneers shot 55% from the field in the game, 33.3% from three-point range, and hit all seven free throws attempted.
Jesse O'Dell lead the Wildcats with 17 points, with LJ Randle putting in 10.
Utica improves to 14-3 with the victory while SUNY Poly drops to 14-8.
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
New Hartford 95, RFA 79*
The Spartans, as a team, won eight events and handed the Black Knights their first loss of the season as the regular season winds down.
Junior Hassan Mousad had his hand in three of the team's first place finishes, including the 200m Medley Relay, 200m Individual Medley, and 200m Freestyle Relay.
Senior Patrick Scott was the top finisher in the diving portion of the meet, scoring nearly 40 points higher than the next best finisher with a score of 270.50.
With the win, the Spartans close out their regular season slate at 7-2 while RFA drops to 10-1 with one meet remaining.
For full results from the meet, click here.
Other scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- New Hartford 55, Camden 28
- Whitesboro 60, CVA 58
- RFA 63, VVS 62
- Mt. Markham 75, Cooperstown 49
- Sauquoit Valley 61, Morrisville-Eaton 59
- Oneida 64, Notre Dame 55
- Proctor 45, Syracuse Academy of Science 44
- Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 62, Cherry Valley-Springfield 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Adirondack 46, Frankfort-Schuyler 31
- Brookfield 61, Otselic Valley 18
- Notre Dame 45, Oneida 39
- RFA 81, VVS 45
- West Canada Valley 75, Dolgeville 29
- Waterville 42, Westmoreland 30
- Hamilton 51, Oriskany 35
- Poland 73, New York Mills 58
- Cooperstown 56, Sauquoit Valley 30
- Holland Patent 60, Sherburne-Earlville 38
- Little Falls 57, Clinton 20
- Whitesboro 34, CVA 26
- New Hartford 53, Camden 37
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Skaneateles 5, Whitesboro 1
- Watertown IHC 4, RFA 2
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- Clarkson 3, Colgate 1
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com