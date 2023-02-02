 Skip to main content
SCORES 2-1-23: Clinton boys ice hockey downs New Hartford to sweep back-to-back; New Hartford boys bowling closes out regular season with win over Whitesboro after Cyr's second perfect game on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

Scores from Wednesday, February 1, 2023

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • Clinton 3, New Hartford 2
  • Baldwinsville 5, Mohawk Valley 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Waterville 75, Mt. Markham 69
  • MeKeel Christian Academy 71, Utica Academy of Science 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Cooperstown 45, Sauquoit Valley 22
  • Syracuse Academy of Science 69, Utica Academy of Science 22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Mt. Markham 3, Waterville 0
  • New York Mills 3, Remsen 0
  • CVA 3, Holland Patent 1
  • Chittenango 3, Oneida 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Clinton 1
  • Little Falls 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
  • Cooperstown 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1
  • Dolgeville 3, Adirondack 0
  • Herkimer 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
  • Old Forge 3, Owen D. Young 0

BOYS BOWLING

  • New Hartford 8, Whitesboro 3

BOYS WRESTLING

  • CVA 66, Whitesboro 6

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com