SCORES 2-1-23: Clinton boys ice hockey downs New Hartford to sweep back-to-back; New Hartford boys bowling closes out regular season with win over Whitesboro after Cyr's second perfect game on Monday

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Clinton 3, New Hartford 2
- Baldwinsville 5, Mohawk Valley 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Waterville 75, Mt. Markham 69
- MeKeel Christian Academy 71, Utica Academy of Science 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Cooperstown 45, Sauquoit Valley 22
- Syracuse Academy of Science 69, Utica Academy of Science 22
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Mt. Markham 3, Waterville 0
- New York Mills 3, Remsen 0
- CVA 3, Holland Patent 1
- Chittenango 3, Oneida 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Clinton 1
- Little Falls 3, Utica Academy of Science 0
- Cooperstown 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Dolgeville 3, Adirondack 0
- Herkimer 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- Old Forge 3, Owen D. Young 0
BOYS BOWLING
- New Hartford 8, Whitesboro 3
BOYS WRESTLING
- CVA 66, Whitesboro 6
** - Game highlights included in attached video
