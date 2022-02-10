SCORES 2-10-22: Herkimer avenges prior blowout loss to Mt. Markham with solid win at home

BOYS BASKETBALL
Herkimer 64, Mt. Markham 52*
After the Mustangs dominated the Magicians on Dec. 22 to the turn of an 81-50 win, Herkimer got their long-awaited revenge, Thursday, as they improved to 11-7 overall with the victory.
Brett Coonradt took charge, putting up 30 points to lead all scorers, with Dante Mollel chipping in 17 for the Magicians.
On the other side of the floor, Will Lunny dropped 17 to lead the way with both Gio Barletta and Shaun Jones finishing with 10 a-piece.
Mt. Markham drops 12-8 overall with the loss to close out their regular season.
Other scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Proctor 59, Camden 49
- VVS 48, Whitesboro 47
- Holland Patent 67, Sherburne-Earlville 52
- Sauquoit Valley 51, Frankfort-Schuyler 27
- Little Falls 74, Cooperstown 30
- Hamilton 89, Old Forge 46
- Oriskany 68, Remsen 48
- RFA 91, Notre Dame 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Brookfield 50, Madison 17
- Mt. Markham 68, Adirondack 18
- Poland 59, Dolgeville 43
- Chittenango 38, Hamilton 35
- Cicero-North Syracuse 63, RFA 54
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- New Hartford 3, Auburn 1
- Ithaca 3, Mohawk Valley 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Sauquoit Valley 3, CVA 1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Herkimer 64, Niagara 54
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Niagara 91, Herkimer 53
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com