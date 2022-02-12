SCORES 2-11-22: High school basketball heats up as sectionals near; Comets hang on for win against Monsters

The Athlete of the Week is Tamiah Washington from Proctor High School. Washington is fresh off setting the Section-III triple jump record.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Canastota 39, Sauquoit Valley 13
- Little Falls 66, Frankfort-Schuyler 31
- West Canada Valley 56, Poland 44
- Holland Patent 51, Westmoreland 31
- Morrisville-Eaton 61, Stockbridge Valley 35
- Clinton 58, New York Mills 46
- Oneida 43, Whitesboro 30
- Mt.Markham 47, Adirondack 38
- Herkimer 48, Oriskany 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
- VVS 73, Notre-Dame 45
- Utica Academy of Science 78, Canastota 20
- West Canada Valley 93, Frankfort-Schuyler 58
- New Hartford 63, CVA 50
- West Genesee 48, Fayetville-Manlius 46
BOYS HOCKEY
- West Genesee 4, Auburn 0
- Fayetville-Manlius 2, RFA 1
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Nazareth 67, Utica 62
- SUNY Cortland 58, SUNY Oneonta 39
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 86, SUNY Cortland 72
- Connecticut Col. 62, Hamilton 43
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
- Utica 12, Wilkes 1
- Hamilton 5, Wesleyan 2
- MEN'S HOCKEY
- Hamilton 4, Tufts 3
- Colgate 8, Union 0
AHL
- Comets 7, Monsters 5