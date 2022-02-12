 Skip to main content
SCORES 2-11-22: High school basketball heats up as sectionals near; Comets hang on for win against Monsters

  • Updated
  • 0

The Athlete of the Week is Tamiah Washington from Proctor High School. Washington is fresh off setting the Section-III triple jump record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Canastota 39, Sauquoit Valley 13
  • Little Falls 66, Frankfort-Schuyler 31
  • West Canada Valley 56, Poland 44
  • Holland Patent 51, Westmoreland 31
  • Morrisville-Eaton 61, Stockbridge Valley 35
  • Clinton 58, New York Mills 46
  • Oneida 43, Whitesboro 30
  • Mt.Markham 47, Adirondack 38
  • Herkimer 48, Oriskany 37

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • VVS 73, Notre-Dame 45
  • Utica Academy of Science 78, Canastota 20
  • West Canada Valley 93, Frankfort-Schuyler 58
  • New Hartford 63, CVA 50
  • West Genesee 48, Fayetville-Manlius 46

BOYS HOCKEY

  • West Genesee 4, Auburn 0
  • Fayetville-Manlius 2, RFA 1

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Nazareth 67, Utica 62
  • SUNY Cortland 58, SUNY Oneonta 39

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Oneonta 86, SUNY Cortland 72
  • Connecticut Col. 62, Hamilton 43

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

  • Utica 12, Wilkes 1
  • Hamilton 5, Wesleyan 2
  • MEN'S HOCKEY
  • Hamilton 4, Tufts 3
  • Colgate 8, Union 0

AHL

  • Comets 7, Monsters 5

