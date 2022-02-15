SCORES 2-14-22: Hamilton boys, Little falls girls hoops teams close out perfect regular seasons; Waterville goes through CSC-III unbeaten with win over Sauquoit Valley

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton 71, Oriskany 43*
The Emerald Knights completed a perfect regular season, improving to 20-0 as they get set for sectionals, with another dominant performance.
Hudson Idzi lead the way with a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double, also chipping in four assists, five blocks and four steals. Zach LaFrance also put up big numbers, finishing with 22 points to go along with four assists and five steals.
The Redskins got 10 points each from Ty Zizzi and Jack Tambuino in the loss. They complete their regular season at 12-8 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waterville 60, Sauquoit Valley 20*
Waterville had control over this battle of Indians from start to finish, holding Sauquoit to under ten points in all four quarters.
Tyson Maxam dropped 19 points with Joseph Hinman and Cole Pearsall each chipping in 11.
Donovan Nelson lead Sauquoit Valley with eight points.
Waterville completes its regular season at 17-3 overall, an unbeaten 8-0 in CSC-III play, while Sauquoit drops to 10-9 overall, 2-6 in the league with one game remaining in the regular season.
Other scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Whitesboro 40, Camden 35
- CVA 74, Sherburne-Earlville 45
- Christian Brothers Academy 62, New Hartford 53
- Little Falls 56, Clinton 36
- Gilbertsville Mt. Upton 61, Cooperstown 47
- Otselic Valley 55, Poland 52
- Morrisville-Eaton 61, Old Forge 59
- Dolgeville 80, Adirondack 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- VVS 60, Camden 51
- Holland Patent 37, Canastota 30
- Little Falls 56, Sherburne-Earlville 38 (Mounties finish regular season 20-0)
- Westmoreland 61, Morrisville-Eaton 27
- West Canada Valley 54, Oriskany 38
- Poland 51, Hamilton 38
- Jamesville-DeWitt 55, New Hartford 48
- Mt. Markham 50, CVA 40
- Otselic Valley 31, Madison 27
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- Colgate 1, Brown 1 (OT)
Colgate wins shootout 1-0 following OT to pick up extra point in ECAC standings
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 69, Lafayette 61
* - Game highlights included in attached video
