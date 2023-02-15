SCORES 2-14-23: Unbeaten Mt. Markham girls volleyball wins five-set thriller over Canastota to advance to Class C section final; CVA boys basketball cruises over Camden to complete perfect regular season

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III semifinals
Class B
- (2) Christian Brothers Academy 3, (3) Camden 2
Class C
- (1) Mt. Markham 3, (4) Canastota 2**
BOYS BASKETBALL
- CVA 76, Camden 43**
- RFA 62, New Hartford 50
- Proctor 64, Whitesboro 44
- Holland Patent 77, Notre Dame 54
- Oneida 80, VVS 69
- Hamilton 82, Manlius-Pebble Hilll 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Hamilton 58, Dolgeville 41
- Camden 47, CVA 44
- Oneida 71, VVS 30
- Richfield Springs 38, Waterville 31
- Sherburne-Earlville 39, Clinton 38
- RFA 81, New Hartford 37
- Proctor 43, Whitesboro 34
- Notre Dame 64, Holland Patent 56
- Laurens-Milford 61, Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 39
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Section III qualifying round
Division I
- (8) Cazenovia 3, (9) Mohawk Valley 1
Division II
- (5) Whitesboro 6, (8) Auburn 1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Wells 83, SUNY Morrisville 71
- Syracuse 75, (23) NC State 72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- SUNY Morrisville 81, Wells 24
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com