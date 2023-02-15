 Skip to main content
SCORES 2-14-23: Unbeaten Mt. Markham girls volleyball wins five-set thriller over Canastota to advance to Class C section final; CVA boys basketball cruises over Camden to complete perfect regular season

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, February 14, 2023

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section III semifinals

Class B

  • (2) Christian Brothers Academy 3, (3) Camden 2

Class C

  • (1) Mt. Markham 3, (4) Canastota 2**

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • CVA 76, Camden 43**
  • RFA 62, New Hartford 50
  • Proctor 64, Whitesboro 44
  • Holland Patent 77, Notre Dame 54
  • Oneida 80, VVS 69
  • Hamilton 82, Manlius-Pebble Hilll 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Hamilton 58, Dolgeville 41
  • Camden 47, CVA 44
  • Oneida 71, VVS 30
  • Richfield Springs 38, Waterville 31
  • Sherburne-Earlville 39, Clinton 38
  • RFA 81, New Hartford 37
  • Proctor 43, Whitesboro 34
  • Notre Dame 64, Holland Patent 56
  • Laurens-Milford 61, Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 39

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III qualifying round

Division I

  • (8) Cazenovia 3, (9) Mohawk Valley 1

Division II

  • (5) Whitesboro 6, (8) Auburn 1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Wells 83, SUNY Morrisville 71
  • Syracuse 75, (23) NC State 72

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • SUNY Morrisville 81, Wells 24

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

