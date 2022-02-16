 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

SCORES 2-15-22: RFA boys ice hockey advances to Section III Division 1 quarterfinals with win over Liverpool; New Hartford's Philipkoski surpasses 1,000 career points mark in Spartans' win over Whitesboro

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division 1 first round

(#8) Rome Free Academy 5, (#9) Liverpool 2*

The Black Knights advance to the quarterfinal round, using a four-goal first period to build a lead they would not give up.

RFA went on top by two less that two and a half minutes into the game and never looked back.

Carmen Orton had a big night, scoring three of the five Black Knights goals. Nick Toth-Ratazzi also scored and had three assists in the game, with John Sharrino putting home the remaining Rome goal.

Tyler Wilson and Josh Talbot each had a pair of assists with Jake Premo also notching a helper. Lenny Dormio made 11 saves in the winning effort.

RFA advances to the quarterfinals to be played on Friday, and await their opponent based on reseeding.

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Hartford 50, Whitesboro 27*

Zach Philipkoski needed just 14 points coming into the game to surpass 1,000 in his career. The junior was able to get 16, earning the milestone in the second half.

On his big night, Philipkoski lead the Spartans with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. He also had two assists, four steals and three blocks.

Garrett Johnson also hit double figures in points tonight with 11, while Colton Suriano put in seven along with 11 rebounds.

For the Warriors, only Caden Morris reached double figures scoring 10 points.

State-ranked Class A No. 2 New Hartford closes out the regular season at 18-2, while Whitesboro ends the regular season at 11-9.

Other scores:

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division 1 first round

  • (#5) Cicero-North Syracuse 8, (#12) Mohawk Valley 0

Regular season

  • Cortland-Homer 7, Whitesboro 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Frankfort-Schuyler 53, Sauquoit Valley 51
  • Chittenango 95, Oneida 54
  • OESJ 52, Herkimer 51
  • VVS 69, Clinton 48
  • Brookfield 54, McGraw 47
  • Madison 71, Stockbridge Valley 37
  • Westmoreland 55, Cooperstown 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Notre Dame 56, VVS 47
  • Waterville 44, Mt. Markham 37
  • West Canada Valley 57, Oneida 48
  • CVA 73, Cherry Valley-Springfield 42
  • Dolgeville 44, Adirondack 38
  • Poland 56, Morrisville-Eaton 32

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Utica 89, Keuka 77

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • Colgate 3, Cornell 2

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com