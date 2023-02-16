 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 2-15-23: Four-seed RFA girls volleyball upsets top-seed New Hartford, will face three-seed Whitesboro in Section III Class A final; New Hartford boys ice hockey advances to Section III Division II quarterfinals with big win over Oswego

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division II qualifying round

  • (6) New Hartford 6, (7) Oswego 2**

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section III semifinals

Class A

  • (4) RFA 3, (1) New Hartford 1**
  • (3) Whitesboro 3, (2) Indian River 0

RFA, Whitesboro to meet for Section III Class A title on Saturday at 2 p.m., at Case Middle School in Watertown.

Class B

  • (1) Chittenango 3, (5) Oneida 0

Class D

  • (4) Fabius-Pompey 3, (1) Old Forge 0

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Section III championships

  • New Hartford wins Section III Class B team title with 616 combined points

Full results from Wednesday's meets in Class A, B, and C 

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 93, Army 86

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Army 50, Colgate 47

COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

Patriot League Championships

  • Colgate women finished the first day tied for sixth place with 48 points
  • Colgate men finished the day tied for ninth with 40

AHL

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com