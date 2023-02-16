SCORES 2-15-23: Four-seed RFA girls volleyball upsets top-seed New Hartford, will face three-seed Whitesboro in Section III Class A final; New Hartford boys ice hockey advances to Section III Division II quarterfinals with big win over Oswego

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Section III Division II qualifying round
- (6) New Hartford 6, (7) Oswego 2**
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III semifinals
Class A
- (4) RFA 3, (1) New Hartford 1**
- (3) Whitesboro 3, (2) Indian River 0
RFA, Whitesboro to meet for Section III Class A title on Saturday at 2 p.m., at Case Middle School in Watertown.
Class B
- (1) Chittenango 3, (5) Oneida 0
Class D
- (4) Fabius-Pompey 3, (1) Old Forge 0
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Section III championships
- New Hartford wins Section III Class B team title with 616 combined points
Full results from Wednesday's meets in Class A, B, and C
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 93, Army 86
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Army 50, Colgate 47
COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
Patriot League Championships
- Colgate women finished the first day tied for sixth place with 48 points
- Colgate men finished the day tied for ninth with 40
AHL
