.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

SCORES 2-16-22: New Hartford stifles rival Clinton in first round of sectionals; Spartans boys swimming team captures Section III Class B title

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division 2 first round

(#5) New Hartford 8, (#8) Clinton 0*

The Spartans scored early, and often, putting in four goals in the first period and two in both the second and third to run away and never look back, eliminating their rivals and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Will Gall lead the charge offensively for New Hartford with three goals and an assist. Caden Kramer scored twice, and Gabe Syrotynski chipped in a goal and an assist.

The other Spartans goals were scored by Charles Gaetano and Kristian Mastrovito-Smith with Dylan Joy assisting on two, and Anthony Falvo and Rowan Gall each notching one helper.

Derek Joy made 27 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the year. Will O'Brien stopped 23 for Clinton.

New Hartford will visit four-seed Christian Brothers Academy-Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday at 6 p.m.

Clinton ends their season at 3-14-2 overall.

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Section III Class B meet

The New Hartford Spartans boys swimming & diving team has captured the 2022 Section III Class B title, finishing with a combined team score of 424, beating Mexico Academy (423) by one point to win the banner.

It's the program's first Section III team title since 2016, they've come in second place in the past couple of years.

For full results from the Section III meet, click here.

Other scores:

AHL

  • Marlies 6, Comets 2

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 100, Army 90

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

