SCORES 2-16-22: New Hartford stifles rival Clinton in first round of sectionals; Spartans boys swimming team captures Section III Class B title

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Section III Division 2 first round
(#5) New Hartford 8, (#8) Clinton 0*
The Spartans scored early, and often, putting in four goals in the first period and two in both the second and third to run away and never look back, eliminating their rivals and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Will Gall lead the charge offensively for New Hartford with three goals and an assist. Caden Kramer scored twice, and Gabe Syrotynski chipped in a goal and an assist.
The other Spartans goals were scored by Charles Gaetano and Kristian Mastrovito-Smith with Dylan Joy assisting on two, and Anthony Falvo and Rowan Gall each notching one helper.
Derek Joy made 27 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the year. Will O'Brien stopped 23 for Clinton.
New Hartford will visit four-seed Christian Brothers Academy-Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday at 6 p.m.
Clinton ends their season at 3-14-2 overall.
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Section III Class B meet
The New Hartford Spartans boys swimming & diving team has captured the 2022 Section III Class B title, finishing with a combined team score of 424, beating Mexico Academy (423) by one point to win the banner.
It's the program's first Section III team title since 2016, they've come in second place in the past couple of years.
For full results from the Section III meet, click here.
Other scores:
AHL
- Marlies 6, Comets 2
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 100, Army 90
* - Game highlights included in attached video
