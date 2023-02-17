SCORES 2-16-23: Clinton boys ice hockey dispatches Whitesboro in Section III Division II quarterfinal 'Battle of Warriors'; Cooperstown boys basketball outlasts Sauquoit Valley in double-overtime first-round thriller

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Section III quarterfinals
Division II
- (4) Clinton 7, (5) Whitesboro 3**
- (3) CBA/JD 5, (6) New Hartford 2
Division I
- (3) Cicero-North Syracuse 7, (4) RFA 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Tournament - first round
Class B
- (16) Cortland 64, (17) Oneida 56
- (20) VVS 46, (13) Cazenovia 38
- (10) South Jefferson 77, (23) Adirondack 49
- (14) Solvay 40, (19) Notre Dame 37
- (11) Holland Patent 69, (22) Canastota 42
Class C
- (20) Cooperstown 72, (13) Sauquoit Valley 68 - 2OT**
- (14) Port Byron 73, (19) Frankfort-Schuyler 72
- (11) Sandy Creek 50, (22) Westmoreland 38
Class D
- (16) New York Mills 56, (17) Manlius-Pebble Hill 43
- (13) Old Forge 69, (20) Cincinnatus 41
- (18) Poland 50, (15) Watertown IHC 30
- (19) Morrisville-Eaton 50, (14) Remsen 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III tournament - first round
Class B
- (16) Holland Patent 43, (17) Camden 29
- (13) Adirondack 54, (20) Bishop Grimes
- (15) Clinton 44, (18) Homer 41
- (10) Lowville 53, (23) VVS 48
- (11) CVA 56, (22) Canastota 40
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Oneida 3, RFA 0
- Mt. Markham 3, Cincinnatus 0
- Canastota 3, VVS 1
- Little Falls 3, Westmoreland 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
