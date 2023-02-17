 Skip to main content
SCORES 2-16-23: Clinton boys ice hockey dispatches Whitesboro in Section III Division II quarterfinal 'Battle of Warriors'; Cooperstown boys basketball outlasts Sauquoit Valley in double-overtime first-round thriller

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, February 16, 2023.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Section III quarterfinals

Division II

  • (4) Clinton 7, (5) Whitesboro 3**
  • (3) CBA/JD 5, (6) New Hartford 2

Division I

  • (3) Cicero-North Syracuse 7, (4) RFA 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Tournament - first round

Class B

  • (16) Cortland 64, (17) Oneida 56
  • (20) VVS 46, (13) Cazenovia 38
  • (10) South Jefferson 77, (23) Adirondack 49
  • (14) Solvay 40, (19) Notre Dame 37
  • (11) Holland Patent 69, (22) Canastota 42

Class C

  • (20) Cooperstown 72, (13) Sauquoit Valley 68 - 2OT**
  • (14) Port Byron 73, (19) Frankfort-Schuyler 72
  • (11) Sandy Creek 50, (22) Westmoreland 38

Class D

  • (16) New York Mills 56, (17) Manlius-Pebble Hill 43
  • (13) Old Forge 69, (20) Cincinnatus 41
  • (18) Poland 50, (15) Watertown IHC 30
  • (19) Morrisville-Eaton 50, (14) Remsen 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III tournament - first round

Class B

  • (16) Holland Patent 43, (17) Camden 29
  • (13) Adirondack 54, (20) Bishop Grimes
  • (15) Clinton 44, (18) Homer 41
  • (10) Lowville 53, (23) VVS 48
  • (11) CVA 56, (22) Canastota 40

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

  • Oneida 3, RFA 0
  • Mt. Markham 3, Cincinnatus 0
  • Canastota 3, VVS 1
  • Little Falls 3, Westmoreland 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com