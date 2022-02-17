SCORES 2-17-22: Sauquoit Valley, Holland Patent boys; New York Mills girls advance as high school basketball sectionals tip-off

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may cause flooding.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga,
Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Sullivan,
Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much cooler temperatures are moving in changing the rain to
snow and slowing the runoff. A half inch of rainfall is still
possible this morning in the Catskills and northeast PA.
Lingering flood problems will continue today. Significant
rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and
possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

The combination of recent rain and rapidly falling temperatures
and a wintry mix this morning could produce some icy roads.
Temperatures in the 50s are plunging into the 20s behind the
front, and may produce patches of black ice, especially on roads
that may have leftover standing water from the recent rain that
will quickly turn to ice. Be mindful of this potential and use
extra caution during this Friday morning commute.

SCORES 2-17-22: Sauquoit Valley, Holland Patent boys; New York Mills girls advance as high school basketball sectionals tip-off

  • Updated
  • 0

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class C first round

(#15) Sauquoit Valley 55, (#21) Cooperstown 26*

The Indians outscored the Hawkeyes 19-3 in the first quarter and never gave up more than eight points in any quarter as they advance to the second round with a dominating win.

Garret Stalker lead the scoring in the game with 19 points for Sauquoit. Donovan Nelson chipped in 17.

Charlie Lambert and Ethan Kukenberger lead Cooperstown with eight points each.

The Indians move on to face five-seed Dolgeville in the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B first round

(#15) Holland Patent 73, (#18) Cazenovia 57*

After a tight battle all game, the Golden Knights pulled away in the final couple of minutes in order to advance to the second round in Class B.

Nick Acevedo lead HP with 22 points, with Jeff DeWar (17), Markise Schorer-Magyar (16), Maddox Williamns (12) all reaching double figures as well.

Holland Patent will face two-seed Lowville in the second round on Saturday at 2 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class D first round

(#8) New York Mills 34, (#9) Alex Bay 27*

The Marauders put up 19 points in the first quarter, and despite struggling offensively the rest of the way, were able to hang on to advance to the Class D quarterfinals.

Jemma Jordan lead the charge offensively with 14 points, while Lauren Kulpa put in ten, Ciara Lape had seven, and Olivia Beaulieu chipped in three.

New York Mills will face top-seed Copenhagen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Other scores:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B first round

  • Jordan-Elbridge 56, Clinton 28
  • CVA 34, Holland Patent 28
  • South Jefferson 69, VVS 43

Section III Class C first round

  • Tully 58, Adirondack 36
  • Dolgeville 57, Beaver River 53
  • Cato-Meridian 51, Sauquoit Valley 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B first round

  • Oneida 54, South Jefferson 48
  • VVS 73, Hannibal 36
  • APW 58, Clinton 46

Section III Class C first round

  • Westmoreland 55, Port Byron 27
  • Adirondack 58, Onondaga 49

Section III Class D first round

  • Old Forge 67, Remsen 57

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

