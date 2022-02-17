SCORES 2-17-22: Sauquoit Valley, Holland Patent boys; New York Mills girls advance as high school basketball sectionals tip-off

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams may cause flooding. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Much cooler temperatures are moving in changing the rain to snow and slowing the runoff. A half inch of rainfall is still possible this morning in the Catskills and northeast PA. Lingering flood problems will continue today. Significant rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&