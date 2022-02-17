SCORES 2-17-22: Sauquoit Valley, Holland Patent boys; New York Mills girls advance as high school basketball sectionals tip-off

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class C first round
(#15) Sauquoit Valley 55, (#21) Cooperstown 26*
The Indians outscored the Hawkeyes 19-3 in the first quarter and never gave up more than eight points in any quarter as they advance to the second round with a dominating win.
Garret Stalker lead the scoring in the game with 19 points for Sauquoit. Donovan Nelson chipped in 17.
Charlie Lambert and Ethan Kukenberger lead Cooperstown with eight points each.
The Indians move on to face five-seed Dolgeville in the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B first round
(#15) Holland Patent 73, (#18) Cazenovia 57*
After a tight battle all game, the Golden Knights pulled away in the final couple of minutes in order to advance to the second round in Class B.
Nick Acevedo lead HP with 22 points, with Jeff DeWar (17), Markise Schorer-Magyar (16), Maddox Williamns (12) all reaching double figures as well.
Holland Patent will face two-seed Lowville in the second round on Saturday at 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class D first round
(#8) New York Mills 34, (#9) Alex Bay 27*
The Marauders put up 19 points in the first quarter, and despite struggling offensively the rest of the way, were able to hang on to advance to the Class D quarterfinals.
Jemma Jordan lead the charge offensively with 14 points, while Lauren Kulpa put in ten, Ciara Lape had seven, and Olivia Beaulieu chipped in three.
New York Mills will face top-seed Copenhagen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Other scores:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B first round
- Jordan-Elbridge 56, Clinton 28
- CVA 34, Holland Patent 28
- South Jefferson 69, VVS 43
Section III Class C first round
- Tully 58, Adirondack 36
- Dolgeville 57, Beaver River 53
- Cato-Meridian 51, Sauquoit Valley 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B first round
- Oneida 54, South Jefferson 48
- VVS 73, Hannibal 36
- APW 58, Clinton 46
Section III Class C first round
- Westmoreland 55, Port Byron 27
- Adirondack 58, Onondaga 49
Section III Class D first round
- Old Forge 67, Remsen 57
* - Game highlights included in attached video
