Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben,
Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Friday
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight. Some
sleet may mix in late this afternoon and evening. The heaviest
snowfall will be tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SCORES 2-2-22: Clinton falls to Skaneateles in Section III girls ice hockey final to end title defense; Cooperstown edges Westmoreland in see-saw battle as Section III volleyball tournaments begin

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from February 2, 2022

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

Section III Final

(#2) Skaneateles 2, (#1) Clinton 0*

In a rematch of the previous two Section III title games, the Lakers got goals from Rebecca Cain (1g, 1a) and Lizzy Sachar, while Isabelle Wells earned a 14-save shutout, as Skaneateles takes back the sectional crown.

The Warriors, section and state champs in 2020, end their season at 10-2-1.

Highlights courtesy of CNY Central

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section III Class C first round

(#9) Cooperstown 3, (#8) Westmoreland 2*

The Hawkeyes and Bulldogs traded set victories with Cooperstown winning 25-14, 25-28, 25-8, 11-25, 25-18 to advance to the Section III Class C quarterfinals.

Braedan Victory lead the offensive side of things for the Hawkeyes with 26 kills and two aces. She also had 27 digs.

Ellie Dykstra was phenomenal on the defensive end of the match with 40 digs, she also had six kills, a block, and an assist.

Lucy Hayes was the set-up player, leading Cooperstown with 26 assists to go along with 11 digs.

The Hawkeyes improve to 9-9 this season and advance to face top-seed Tully in the quarterfinals on Friday.

For full match stats, click here.

Other scores:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section III Class A quarterfinals

  • (#1) New Hartford 3, (#8) Camden 0

Section III Class B first round

  • (#9) CBA 3, (#8) Holland Patent 2
  • (#4) Sherburne-Earlville 3, (#13) CVA 0
  • (#5) VVS 3, (#12) General Brown 0
  • (#7) South Jefferson 3, (#10) Little Falls 0
  • (#11) Oneida 3, (#6) Clinton

Section III Class C first round

  • (#4) Dolgeville 3, (#13) Waterville 0
  • (#5) Sauquoit Valley 3, (#12) Frankfort-Schuyler 1
  • (#6) Beaver River 3, (#11) Adirondack 0

Section III Class D first round

  • (#13) Weedsport 3, (#4) New York Mills 0
  • (#5) Morrisville-Eaton 3, (#12) Owen D. Young 0
  • (#7) Stockbridge Valley 3, (#10) Old Forge 1
  • (#11) Manlius-Pebble Hill 3, (#6) Remsen 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Mt. Markham 72, Frankfort-Schuyler 45
  • West Canada Valley 71, Adirondack 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Dolgeville 60, OESJ 40
  • Herkimer 55, Sauquoit Valley 25
  • RFA 70, Whitesboro 44
  • Fayetteville-Manlius 37, Proctor 21

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Syracuse 89, NC State 82
  • Colgate 83, Bucknell 69

AHL

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

