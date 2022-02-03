SCORES 2-2-22: Clinton falls to Skaneateles in Section III girls ice hockey final to end title defense; Cooperstown edges Westmoreland in see-saw battle as Section III volleyball tournaments begin

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Section III Final
(#2) Skaneateles 2, (#1) Clinton 0*
In a rematch of the previous two Section III title games, the Lakers got goals from Rebecca Cain (1g, 1a) and Lizzy Sachar, while Isabelle Wells earned a 14-save shutout, as Skaneateles takes back the sectional crown.
The Warriors, section and state champs in 2020, end their season at 10-2-1.
Highlights courtesy of CNY Central
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class C first round
(#9) Cooperstown 3, (#8) Westmoreland 2*
The Hawkeyes and Bulldogs traded set victories with Cooperstown winning 25-14, 25-28, 25-8, 11-25, 25-18 to advance to the Section III Class C quarterfinals.
Braedan Victory lead the offensive side of things for the Hawkeyes with 26 kills and two aces. She also had 27 digs.
Ellie Dykstra was phenomenal on the defensive end of the match with 40 digs, she also had six kills, a block, and an assist.
Lucy Hayes was the set-up player, leading Cooperstown with 26 assists to go along with 11 digs.
The Hawkeyes improve to 9-9 this season and advance to face top-seed Tully in the quarterfinals on Friday.
For full match stats, click here.
Other scores:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class A quarterfinals
- (#1) New Hartford 3, (#8) Camden 0
Section III Class B first round
- (#9) CBA 3, (#8) Holland Patent 2
- (#4) Sherburne-Earlville 3, (#13) CVA 0
- (#5) VVS 3, (#12) General Brown 0
- (#7) South Jefferson 3, (#10) Little Falls 0
- (#11) Oneida 3, (#6) Clinton
Section III Class C first round
- (#4) Dolgeville 3, (#13) Waterville 0
- (#5) Sauquoit Valley 3, (#12) Frankfort-Schuyler 1
- (#6) Beaver River 3, (#11) Adirondack 0
Section III Class D first round
- (#13) Weedsport 3, (#4) New York Mills 0
- (#5) Morrisville-Eaton 3, (#12) Owen D. Young 0
- (#7) Stockbridge Valley 3, (#10) Old Forge 1
- (#11) Manlius-Pebble Hill 3, (#6) Remsen 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Mt. Markham 72, Frankfort-Schuyler 45
- West Canada Valley 71, Adirondack 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Dolgeville 60, OESJ 40
- Herkimer 55, Sauquoit Valley 25
- RFA 70, Whitesboro 44
- Fayetteville-Manlius 37, Proctor 21
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Syracuse 89, NC State 82
- Colgate 83, Bucknell 69
AHL
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com