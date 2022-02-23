 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rain has largely ended, rivers will continue to rise
this morning due to runoff from earlier rainfall, any
additional scattered showers, and snow melt. Any resulting
flood problems may linger through the day. Rises in rivers
and streams may lead to ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches
or more in 12 hours possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

SCORES 2-22-22: Waterville boys and girls basketball, Utica Academy of Science boys, and Herkimer College men's and women's hoops among locals advancing in postseason on busy night of winter sports

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class AA quarterfinals

  • (#2) Liverpool 70, (#7) Proctor 50

Section III Class A quarterfinals

  • (#1) New Hartford 61, (#8) Auburn 49
  • (#3) Jamesville-DeWitt 46, (#6) Whitesboro 42

Section III Class B quarterfinals

  • (#3) Utica Academy of Science 71, (#11) VVS 58*

Section III Class C quarterfinals

  • (#3) Waterville 61, (#6) Mt. Markham 58*
  • (#5) Dolgeville 65, (#4) Weedsport 36
  • (#1) Tully 58, (#9) Herkimer 57

Section III Class D quarterfinals

  • (#1) Hamilon 73, (#8) Oriskany 45
  • (#15) Old Forge 47, (#10) Manlius-Pebble Hill 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class AA quarterfinals

  • (#3) Rome Free Academy 96, (#6) Syracuse West 43
  • (#4) Liverpool 52, (#5) Proctor 30

Section III Class A quarterfinals

  • (#1) Auburn 60, (#8) Camden 28
  • (#2) Indian River 74, (#7) New Hartford 29

Section III Class C quarterfinals

  • (#1) Waterville 51, (#9) Frankfort-Schuyler 27*
  • (#7) Cooperstown 43, (#2) Thousand Islands 25

Section III Class D quarterfinals

  • (#4) Hamilton 54, (#5) Belleville-Henderson 15
  • (#1) Copenhagen 65, (#8) New York Mills
  • (#6) Watertown IHC 54, (#3) Brookfield 42

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NJCAA Division III Region III quarterfinals

  • (#3) Herkimer 61, (#6) MVCC 37*

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NJCAA Division III Region III quarterfinals

  • (#4) Herkimer 70, (#5) Genesee CC 56

Empire 8 quarterfinals

  • (#5) Sage 72, (#4) Utica 56*

SUNYAC first round

  • (#5) SUNY Oneonta 59, (#4) Buffalo St. 52

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY

UCHC quarterfinals

  • (#1) Utica 11, (#8) Lebanon Valley 1

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

UCHC quarterfinals

  • (#2) Utica 4, (#7) Alvernia 0

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you