SCORES 2-22-22: Waterville boys and girls basketball, Utica Academy of Science boys, and Herkimer College men's and women's hoops among locals advancing in postseason on busy night of winter sports

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class AA quarterfinals
- (#2) Liverpool 70, (#7) Proctor 50
Section III Class A quarterfinals
- (#1) New Hartford 61, (#8) Auburn 49
- (#3) Jamesville-DeWitt 46, (#6) Whitesboro 42
Section III Class B quarterfinals
- (#3) Utica Academy of Science 71, (#11) VVS 58*
Section III Class C quarterfinals
- (#3) Waterville 61, (#6) Mt. Markham 58*
- (#5) Dolgeville 65, (#4) Weedsport 36
- (#1) Tully 58, (#9) Herkimer 57
Section III Class D quarterfinals
- (#1) Hamilon 73, (#8) Oriskany 45
- (#15) Old Forge 47, (#10) Manlius-Pebble Hill 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class AA quarterfinals
- (#3) Rome Free Academy 96, (#6) Syracuse West 43
- (#4) Liverpool 52, (#5) Proctor 30
Section III Class A quarterfinals
- (#1) Auburn 60, (#8) Camden 28
- (#2) Indian River 74, (#7) New Hartford 29
Section III Class C quarterfinals
- (#1) Waterville 51, (#9) Frankfort-Schuyler 27*
- (#7) Cooperstown 43, (#2) Thousand Islands 25
Section III Class D quarterfinals
- (#4) Hamilton 54, (#5) Belleville-Henderson 15
- (#1) Copenhagen 65, (#8) New York Mills
- (#6) Watertown IHC 54, (#3) Brookfield 42
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division III Region III quarterfinals
- (#3) Herkimer 61, (#6) MVCC 37*
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division III Region III quarterfinals
- (#4) Herkimer 70, (#5) Genesee CC 56
Empire 8 quarterfinals
- (#5) Sage 72, (#4) Utica 56*
SUNYAC first round
- (#5) SUNY Oneonta 59, (#4) Buffalo St. 52
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
UCHC quarterfinals
- (#1) Utica 11, (#8) Lebanon Valley 1
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
UCHC quarterfinals
- (#2) Utica 4, (#7) Alvernia 0
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com