...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour
at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SCORES 2-23-22: Unbeaten Little Falls, Poland girls basketball, CVA boys, and West Canada Valley boys and girls teams advance to Section III semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B quarterfinals

  • (#5) CVA 61, (#4) Westhill 58

Section III Class C quarterfinals

  • (#2) West Canada Valley 82, (#7) South Lewis 56

For latest Section III brackets, click here

Section IV Class D quarterfinals

  • (#9) Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 77, (#8) Milford 52

Richfield Springs sophomore Dylan Hosford becomes 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points milestone.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class B quarterfinals

  • (#1) Little Falls 56, (#8) Hannibal
  • (#2) General Brown 56, (#7) Oneida 28
  • (#3) Marcellus 70, (#6) Notre Dame 57

Section III Class C quarterfinals

  • (#3) West Canada Valley 45, (#6) Mt. Markham 34

Section III Class D quarterfinals

  • (#2) Poland 47, (#10) Oriskany 39

For latest Section III brackets, click here

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Morrisville 1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71
  • Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

MASL

  • Baltimore Blast 9, Utica City FC 5

MEN'S LACROSSE

  • SUNY Morrisville 11, SUNY Delhi 5
  • Ithaca 7, SUNY Oneonta 4

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

