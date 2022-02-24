SCORES 2-23-22: Unbeaten Little Falls, Poland girls basketball, CVA boys, and West Canada Valley boys and girls teams advance to Section III semifinals

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B quarterfinals
- (#5) CVA 61, (#4) Westhill 58
Section III Class C quarterfinals
- (#2) West Canada Valley 82, (#7) South Lewis 56
Section IV Class D quarterfinals
- (#9) Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 77, (#8) Milford 52
Richfield Springs sophomore Dylan Hosford becomes 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points milestone.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class B quarterfinals
- (#1) Little Falls 56, (#8) Hannibal
- (#2) General Brown 56, (#7) Oneida 28
- (#3) Marcellus 70, (#6) Notre Dame 57
Section III Class C quarterfinals
- (#3) West Canada Valley 45, (#6) Mt. Markham 34
Section III Class D quarterfinals
- (#2) Poland 47, (#10) Oriskany 39
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Morrisville 1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71
- Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69
MASL
- Baltimore Blast 9, Utica City FC 5
MEN'S LACROSSE
- SUNY Morrisville 11, SUNY Delhi 5
- Ithaca 7, SUNY Oneonta 4
* - Game highlights included in attached video
