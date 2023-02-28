SCORES 2-27-23: Adirondack's Hinsdill wins individual state championship in Nordic Skiing

GIRLS NORDIC SKIING
NYSPHSAA Championships (Bristol Mountain, Canandaigua)
Adirondack freshman Cora Hinsdill won the girls individual state title in the 7.5k Classic finishing with a time of 26:23.7, more than a full second faster than the second place skier.
Ellie Bartlett also earned a Top 10 finish, coming in sixth with a time of 28:19.1.
Full results from the first day of state championship skiing events here
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Section III quarterfinals
Class B
- (4) RFA 3, (5) CVA 0
Class C/D
- (4) Mt. Markham 3, (5) Westmoreland 1
- (3) Little Falls 3, (6) Cincinnatus 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
