...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected into the early overnight hours. The
combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous
travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water
content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper
off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

SCORES 2-27-23: Adirondack's Hinsdill wins individual state championship in Nordic Skiing

  • Updated
  • 0

Adirondack High School freshman Cora Hinsdill finished the 7.5k Classic with a time of 26:27.3 in order to capture the girls individual state title.

GIRLS NORDIC SKIING

NYSPHSAA Championships (Bristol Mountain, Canandaigua)

Adirondack freshman Cora Hinsdill won the girls individual state title in the 7.5k Classic finishing with a time of 26:23.7, more than a full second faster than the second place skier.

Ellie Bartlett also earned a Top 10 finish, coming in sixth with a time of 28:19.1.

Full results from the first day of state championship skiing events here 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Section III quarterfinals

Class B

  • (4) RFA 3, (5) CVA 0

Class C/D

  • (4) Mt. Markham 3, (5) Westmoreland 1
  • (3) Little Falls 3, (6) Cincinnatus 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com