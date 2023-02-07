SCORES 2-6-23: New Hartford girls basketball defeats rival Whitesboro for second straight game; Shepardson becomes West Canada Valley boys basketball's all-time leading scorer

GIRLS BASKETBALL
- New Hartford 48, Whitesboro 28**
- CVA 54, Camden 40
- Little Falls 51, Adirondack 44
- Cooperstown 49, Sherburne-Earlville 30
- Herkimer 51, Oriskany 40
- Waterville 56, Sauquoit Valley 38
- Hamilton 74, Dolgeville 43
- West Canada Valley 72, Frankfort-Schuyler 39
Not Completed:
Westmoreland vs. Mt. Markham was suspended with 6:15 left in the third quarter, and Mt. Markham leading 27-25, after a player collapsed and required transportation to the hospital via ambulance. No further information about the condition of the player is known at this time. The status of the game will be determined at a later date.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- West Canada Valley 85, New York Mills 62
- Senior guard Brayden Shepardson scored 42 points to break the West Canada Valley boys basketball all-time scoring record of 1,317 set 21 years ago by Matt Hartman. He now sits at 1,330 career points and counting
- Little Falls 71, Adirondack 39
- Fabius-Pompey 58, Morrisville-Eaton 43
- RFA 93, Notre Dame 48
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Mt. Markham 3, Cooperstown 0
- Whitesboro 3, East Syracuse Minoa 1
- RFA 3, Oneida 0
- CVA 3, Proctor 1
- Dolgeville 3, Little Falls 0
- Sauqouit Valley 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- Old Forge 3, Remsen 0
- New Hartford 3, Camden 1
- Canastota 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Oneida 3, Herkimer 0
- VVS 3, CVA 1
CORRECTIONS:
- New Hartford girls basketball player Ava Brazier was incorrectly referred to as Emma Brazier in the broadcast
- Westmoreland and Mt. Markham girls basketball play in the CSC-II, not CSC-I as stated in the broadcast
- West Canada Valley's Brayden Shepardson has had six 30-point games, it was misspoken as six 3-point games on broadcast
- West Canada Valley's record is 13-5, not 3-5 as it was misspoken on broadcast
** - Game highlights included in attached video
