SCORES 2-7-22: New Hartford, Clinton skate to tie in defensive battle; Spartans girls basketball team closes in on TVL Colonial title with win over rival Whitesboro

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
New Hartford 1, Clinton 1 (OT)*
After trading chances all game, neither side could gain the edge as the two rivals skated to a tie. The Spartans thought they had the winning goal in overtime, but the goal was waved off after it went in off Kaden Cramer in the crease.
Caden Engle scored the Warriors' goal in the second period, from the point off a face-off to open a power play. Cooper Kulpa assisted on the play.
The Spartans responded in the third with Garrett Eisenhunt wristing a shot from the face-off dot inside the far post. Anthony Falvo and Will Gall notched the assists on the equalizer.
Derek Joy had 22 saves in goal for New Hartford. Will O'Brien made 29 stops for Clinton.
The Spartans are 6-8-4 overall, 3-6-3 in Division 2 play. The Warriors are 3-12-2 overall, 1-10-2 in the league.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Hartford 55, Whitesboro 44*
The Spartans are inching closer to a Tri-Valley League Colonial division title after taking down their rivals for the second time this season.
Emily Alt lead New Hartford in the winning effort, putting in 18 points on the night. Talia Vitullo kicked in 16, and Danielle Lucas had 14.
Whitesboro's Cecilia Lapertosa lead all scorers with 26 points in the game.
The Spartans improve to 9-7 overall, 4-1 in the TVL. The Warriors drop to 2-15 overall, 0-6 in league play.
Other scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- CVA 52, Proctor 49
- Utica Academy of Science 69, Sherburne-Earlville 48
- Dolgeville 74, Herkimer 46
- Little Falls 60, Canastota 37
- Oriskany 66, Old Forge 56
- Waterville 79, Cooperstown 50
- Mt. Markham 55, Sauquoit Valley 22
- Madison 74, Brookfield 44
- New York Mills 91, Remsen 39
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class C quarterfinals
- (#2) Mt. Markham 3, (#7) Onondaga 0
