 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 2-7-23: Mohawk Valley, RFA boys ice hockey fall at home despite great efforts; Four local teams earn Section III Indoor Track titles

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • Fayetteville-Manlius 4, Mohawk Valley 1**
    • Jugglers junior goalie Noah Narolis made 18 saves (originally thought to be 19), eclipsing the 1,000 career saves mark
  • Ontario Bay 5, RFA 4 (OT)**
  • Clinton 3, Auburn 1
  • New Hartford 3, Cortland-Homer 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • CVA 82, VVS 57
    • Senior guard Jaylon O'Neal scored 44 points to break the single-game scoring record for the Thunder
  • Syracuse Academy of Science 69, Proctor 64
  • Camden 68, Notre Dame 50
  • Holland Patent 65, Oneida 64
  • Mt. Markham 73, Clinton 62
  • Waterville 93, Sherburne-Earlville 61
  • Cooperstown 64, Westmoreland 60 (OT)
  • Dolgeville 81, West Canada Valley 60
  • DeRuyter 72, Brookfield 37
  • Stockbridge Valley 59, Remsen 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Oneida 46, Holland Patent 36
  • Proctor 55, Syracuse Academy of Science 48
  • Notre Dame 48, Camden 31
  • Clinton 50, Canastota 40
  • CVA 63, VVS 41
  • Hamilton 55, Watertown IHC 49

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • VVS 3, Proctor 2

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Section III Championships

  • Class C champions: Sauquoit Valley
  • Class D champions: Remsen

Full results

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Section III Championships

  • Class C champions: Herkimer
  • Class D champions: West Canada Valley

Full results

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • St. John Fisher 118, Utica 64

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • St. John Fisher 65, Utica 63

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com