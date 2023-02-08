SCORES 2-7-23: Mohawk Valley, RFA boys ice hockey fall at home despite great efforts; Four local teams earn Section III Indoor Track titles

BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- Fayetteville-Manlius 4, Mohawk Valley 1**
- Jugglers junior goalie Noah Narolis made 18 saves (originally thought to be 19), eclipsing the 1,000 career saves mark
- Ontario Bay 5, RFA 4 (OT)**
- Clinton 3, Auburn 1
- New Hartford 3, Cortland-Homer 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
- CVA 82, VVS 57
- Senior guard Jaylon O'Neal scored 44 points to break the single-game scoring record for the Thunder
- Syracuse Academy of Science 69, Proctor 64
- Camden 68, Notre Dame 50
- Holland Patent 65, Oneida 64
- Mt. Markham 73, Clinton 62
- Waterville 93, Sherburne-Earlville 61
- Cooperstown 64, Westmoreland 60 (OT)
- Dolgeville 81, West Canada Valley 60
- DeRuyter 72, Brookfield 37
- Stockbridge Valley 59, Remsen 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Oneida 46, Holland Patent 36
- Proctor 55, Syracuse Academy of Science 48
- Notre Dame 48, Camden 31
- Clinton 50, Canastota 40
- CVA 63, VVS 41
- Hamilton 55, Watertown IHC 49
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- VVS 3, Proctor 2
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Section III Championships
- Class C champions: Sauquoit Valley
- Class D champions: Remsen
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Section III Championships
- Class C champions: Herkimer
- Class D champions: West Canada Valley
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- St. John Fisher 118, Utica 64
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- St. John Fisher 65, Utica 63
** - Game highlights included in attached video
