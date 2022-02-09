SCORES 2-8-22: New Hartford girls volleyball advances to Section III Class A final with sweep over Indian River; Waterville girls basketball tops Cooperstown to take over first in CSC-III

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class A semifinals
(#1) New Hartford 3, (#4) Indian River 0*
The Spartans kept their perfect season alive, sweeping the Warriors 25-14, 25-22, 25-18, to improve to 18-0 and advance to the Section III Class A final.
Emma Friedel was the facilitator, as she has been all year, notching 25 assists to go along with one kill, three aces, and 10 digs. Taylor Krol lead offensively with 10 kills, and also had 16 digs. Elise Courto registered eight kills and twelve digs.
The Spartans will play for the Class A section title on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Jamesville-DeWitt High School where they will play the winner of (#2) East Syracuse-Minoa and (#3) Whitesboro.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville 46, Cooperstown 30*
It was the Collins show in Waterville with sisters Ellie and Natalee leading the charge in a win that lifts the Indians, at least momentarily, into first place in the Center State Conference Division II.
Ellie lead the scoring with 19 points, and had 12 rebounds in the game. Natalee kicked in 15 points to go along with 15 boards. Valorie Ford was strong on the glass, hauling in 11 rebounds of her own to go along with two points.
Gabby Woeppel lead the Hawkeyes with 11 points, while eighth-grader Liana Williams scored seven, and registered eight steals.
Waterville improves to 16-2 overall, 6-1 in the CSC-III. Cooperstown drops to 10-7 overall, 4-3 in the league.
Other scores:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class C semifinals
- (#1) Tully 3, (#4) Dolgeville 1
Section III Class D semifinals
- (#1) Fabius-Pompey 3, (#5) Morrisville-Eaton 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Herkimer 47, Adirondack 37
- Stockbridge Valley 46, Madison 32
- Sauquoit Valley 42, Mt. Markham 37
- RFA 61, Camden 30
- Notre Dame 52, Whitesboro 28
- Holland Patent 38, Clinton 31
- Waterville 46, Cooperstown 30
- Frankfort-Schuyler 54, Dolgeville 42
- Hamilton 69, Morrisville-Eaton 16
- Poland 52, Oriskany 39
- New Hartford 43, Proctor 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
- RFA 66, Camden 59
- Hamilton 79, Westmoreland 41
- Richfield Springs-ODY 78, Franklin 57
- Whitesboro 56, Notre Dame 43
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- New Hartford 5, Whitesboro 2
- Fayetteville-Manlius 3, Mohawk Valley 2
- Cazenovia 5, RFA 1
- Auburn 3, Clinton 2
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Syracuse 73, Boston College 64
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Syracuse 77, Virginia 70
- SUNY Poly 101, SUNY Delhi 25
