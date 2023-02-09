 Skip to main content
SCORES 2-8-23: Clinton girls ice hockey wins Section III title in double overtime thriller; Waterville boys basketball tops Hamilton, Poland girls basketball hang on for road win against Mt. Markham

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Waterville 70, Hamilton 52**
  • Morrisville-Eaton 47, Remsen 40
  • Herkimer 73, Adirondack 41
  • Oneida 66, Proctor 63
  • RFA 65, Whitesboro 51
  • Stockbridge Valley 57, Poland 43
  • Edmeston 54, Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Poland 48, Mt. Markham 41**
  • Cooperstown 50, Westmoreland 37
  • West Canada Valley 54, Adirondack 39
    • Indians senior Reese Fellows hauled in the 1,000th rebound of her career, with 15 rebounds in the game along with 23 points for a double-double.

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

Section III final

  • Clinton 1, Skaneateles 0 (2OT)
    • Mackinley Ronan scored the game-winning goal with just 11.6 seconds remaining in double-overtime to clinch the Section III title, the second for the Warriors' program, first since 2020. Casey Clausen had a 20-save shutout as Clinton advances to the New York State semifinals at Nexus Center in Utica, starting Feb. 18.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • RFA 8, Mohawk Valley 1
  • Cortland-Homer 5, Whitesboro 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section III Tournament - first round

Class B

  • Holland Patent 3, Adirondack 1

Class C

  • Cooperstown 3, Port Byron 1
  • Dolgeville 3, Weedsport 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 3, Westmoreland 0
  • Lowville 3, Little Falls 1
  • Tully 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0

Class D

  • New York Mills 3, Owen D. Young 0
  • Fabius-Pompey 3, Remsen 1

MEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 81, Lehigh 53
  • Syracuse 76, Florida St. 67
  • SUNY Morrisville 80, Penn St. Berks 72

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

  • Colgate 63, Lehigh 51
  • SUNY Morrisville 75, Penn St. Berks 48

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY

  • SUNY Oswego 6, SUNY Morrisville 9

MEN'S WRESTLING

  • SUNY Oneonta 21, Oswego St. 18

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

