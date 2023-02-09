SCORES 2-8-23: Clinton girls ice hockey wins Section III title in double overtime thriller; Waterville boys basketball tops Hamilton, Poland girls basketball hang on for road win against Mt. Markham

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Waterville 70, Hamilton 52**
- Morrisville-Eaton 47, Remsen 40
- Herkimer 73, Adirondack 41
- Oneida 66, Proctor 63
- RFA 65, Whitesboro 51
- Stockbridge Valley 57, Poland 43
- Edmeston 54, Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Poland 48, Mt. Markham 41**
- Cooperstown 50, Westmoreland 37
- West Canada Valley 54, Adirondack 39
- Indians senior Reese Fellows hauled in the 1,000th rebound of her career, with 15 rebounds in the game along with 23 points for a double-double.
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Section III final
- Clinton 1, Skaneateles 0 (2OT)
- Mackinley Ronan scored the game-winning goal with just 11.6 seconds remaining in double-overtime to clinch the Section III title, the second for the Warriors' program, first since 2020. Casey Clausen had a 20-save shutout as Clinton advances to the New York State semifinals at Nexus Center in Utica, starting Feb. 18.
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- RFA 8, Mohawk Valley 1
- Cortland-Homer 5, Whitesboro 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Tournament - first round
Class B
- Holland Patent 3, Adirondack 1
Class C
- Cooperstown 3, Port Byron 1
- Dolgeville 3, Weedsport 0
- Sauquoit Valley 3, Westmoreland 0
- Lowville 3, Little Falls 1
- Tully 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
Class D
- New York Mills 3, Owen D. Young 0
- Fabius-Pompey 3, Remsen 1
MEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 81, Lehigh 53
- Syracuse 76, Florida St. 67
- SUNY Morrisville 80, Penn St. Berks 72
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
- Colgate 63, Lehigh 51
- SUNY Morrisville 75, Penn St. Berks 48
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
- SUNY Oswego 6, SUNY Morrisville 9
MEN'S WRESTLING
- SUNY Oneonta 21, Oswego St. 18
