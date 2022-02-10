SCORES 2-9-22: Unbeaten Mt. Markham girls volleyball advances to Section III Class C final with sweep of South Lewis; Little Falls girls hoops remains perfect with victory against West Canada Valley

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class C semifinals
(#2) Mt. Markham 3, (#3) South Lewis 0*
Despite trailing late in multiple sets, the two-seed Mustangs were able to sweep the three-seed Falcons 25-16, 29-27, 26-24 to advance to the Section III Class C final.
Lauren Jones was the facilitator in the contest as she finished with 21 assists, along with 2 kills, a block, seven digs, and an ace.
Offensively, Chloe Poland lead the charge with 11 kills, five digs and five aces.
Mt. Markham remains perfect this season, improving to 17-0. They'll take on top-seed Tully at noon on Saturday for the Section III Class C title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Little Falls 43, West Canada Valley 30*
The state-ranked No. 20 Mounties remain perfect this season, improving to 18-0 (7-0 CSC-I) with a wire-to-wire win over the Indians.
Olivia Lindsay lead the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Kylie Kress put in 17 points for Little Falls.
Lydia Reimer lead the Indians with 14 points in the game.
With the loss, West Canada drops to 12-4 overall, 7-0 in league play.
Other scores:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III Class A semifinals
- (#3) Whitesboro 3, (#2) East Syracuse-Minoa 2
Section III Class B semifinals
- (#5) VVS 3, (#1) Canastota 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Oneida 3, Mt. Markham 0
- Canastota 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
- Chittenango 3, Westmoreland 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Herkimer 35, New York Mills 29
- Cooperstown 64, Sherburne-Earlville 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
- CVA 64, Clinton 55
- Holland Patent 59, Oneida 41
- New York Mills 86, Morrisville-Eaton 60
- Dolgeville 73, OESJ 58
- New Hartford 71, Proctor 42
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- RFA 7, Fulton 3
- Cazenovia 4, Whitesboro 2
MEN'S WRESTLING
- SUNY Oneonta 24, SUNY Oswego 16
AHL
