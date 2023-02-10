SCORES 2-9-23: West Canada Valley boys basketball puts on offensive clinic to close out regular season with dominant CSC win over Oriskany; New Hartford, Old Forge, Morrisville-Eaton advance in girls volleyball sectionals

BOYS BASKETBALL
- West Canada Valley 74, Oriskany 39**
- CVA 89, Camden 70
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Dolgevile 60, Canastota 50
- Clinton 45, VVS 44
- Little Falls 56, Frankfort-Schuyler 40
- Herkimer 46, Adirondack 36
- Waterville 58, Mt. Markham 51
- Sherburne-Earlville 42, Sauquoit Valley 36
- Poland 48, Hamilton 26
- Otselic Valley 43, Utica Academy of Science 38
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section III quarterfinals
Class A
- New Hartford 3, Carthage 0
Class D
- Old Forge 3, New York Mills 1
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Waterville 0 (first round)
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
- CBA/JD 7, Whitesboro 2
- Skaneateles 10, Clinton 0
** - Game highlights included in attached video
