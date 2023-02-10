 Skip to main content
SCORES 2-9-23: West Canada Valley boys basketball puts on offensive clinic to close out regular season with dominant CSC win over Oriskany; New Hartford, Old Forge, Morrisville-Eaton advance in girls volleyball sectionals

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, February 9, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • West Canada Valley 74, Oriskany 39**
  • CVA 89, Camden 70

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Dolgevile 60, Canastota 50
  • Clinton 45, VVS 44
  • Little Falls 56, Frankfort-Schuyler 40
  • Herkimer 46, Adirondack 36
  • Waterville 58, Mt. Markham 51
  • Sherburne-Earlville 42, Sauquoit Valley 36
  • Poland 48, Hamilton 26
  • Otselic Valley 43, Utica Academy of Science 38

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section III quarterfinals

Class A

  • New Hartford 3, Carthage 0

Class D

  • Old Forge 3, New York Mills 1
  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Waterville 0 (first round)

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

  • CBA/JD 7, Whitesboro 2
  • Skaneateles 10, Clinton 0

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

