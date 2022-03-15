SCORES 3-14-22: Pioneers dominate future Empire 8 opponent Medaille to climb back over .500 early in the season

MEN'S LACROSSE
Utica 20, Medaille 1*
The Pioneers got a preview of what they hope is to come when the Mavericks join the Empire 8 conference next academic year. Utica dominated on both sides of the field from the start as they lead by eight after one quarter of play, and only added to the lead from there.
Offensively, John Spoto lead the Pioneers with five goals and an assist in the contest. Connor Costanza netted four goals, and John Avery put in two while assisting on two.
Sam Serrano (1g, 3a), Jack Hogan (2g), Rajveer Singh (2g), Luke Rinaudo-Concess (1g, 1a), Jonathan Chilinski, Hayden Sachel, and Caiden Frey were the other goal scorers for Utica.
The Pioneers improve to 2-1 overall with the victory.
Other scores:
- Bowdoin 15, Hamilton 14
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
- Utica 4, Oswego St. 1 (F/10)
- Utica 7, Mount Saint Mary 6
- SUNY Oneonta 5, Western Connecticut St. 2
- Central College 3, SUNY Oneonta 2
- Hamilton 10, Salem St. 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
- Thomas College 10, Utica 4 (Gm. 1)
- Utica 18, Thomas College 13 (Gm. 2)
- Maryville 17, SUNY Oneonta 4
* - Game highlights included in attached video
