SCORES 3-15-23: Nine-seed MVCC tops eight-seed Prince George's Community College to advance to NJCAA Division III Quarterfinals

MEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division III Tournament
- (9) MVCC 92, (8) Prince George's CC 87**
MEN'S LACROSSE
- Hamilton 15, RPI 12
- SUNY Brockport 10, Utica 4
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- (3) The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) 8, (22) Hamilton 6
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Concordia 4, Hamilton 1 (Gm. 1)
- Concordia 4, Hamilton 3 (Gm. 2)
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- LeTourneau 8, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Gm. 1)
- LeTourneau 7, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com