SCORES 3-15-23: Nine-seed MVCC tops eight-seed Prince George's Community College to advance to NJCAA Division III Quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NJCAA Division III Tournament

  • (9) MVCC 92, (8) Prince George's CC 87**

MEN'S LACROSSE

  • Hamilton 15, RPI 12
  • SUNY Brockport 10, Utica 4

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

  • (3) The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) 8, (22) Hamilton 6

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Concordia 4, Hamilton 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Concordia 4, Hamilton 3 (Gm. 2)

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • LeTourneau 8, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Gm. 1)
  • LeTourneau 7, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com