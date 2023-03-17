SCORES 3-16-23: MVCC men's basketball falls to top-seed Sandhills in NJCAA Division III quarterfinals to end national title hopes

MEN'S BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division III Tournament - Quarterfinals
- (1) Sandhills 92, (9) MVCC 85**
NCAA Division I Tournament - First Round
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NCAA Division I Tournament - First Four
- (16) Tennessee Tech 79, (16) Monmouth 69
Adirondack High School graduate Belle Kranbuhl scored two points and chipped in one rebound, and one assist for the Monmouth Hawks in the loss
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Hamilton 10, Benedictine 1 (5 inn.)
- Hamilton 10, Smith 6
- Susquehanna 3, SUNY Poly 1
- Keene St. 9, SUNY Poly 0
MEN'S BASEBALL
- SUNY Poly 8, Maine-Presque Isle 0 (Gm. 1)
- SUNY Poly 8, Maine-Presque Isle 0 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
