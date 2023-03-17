 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCORES 3-16-23: MVCC men's basketball falls to top-seed Sandhills in NJCAA Division III quarterfinals to end national title hopes

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Thursday, March 16, 2023

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NJCAA Division III Tournament - Quarterfinals

  • (1) Sandhills 92, (9) MVCC 85**

NCAA Division I Tournament - First Round

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division I Tournament - First Four

  • (16) Tennessee Tech 79, (16) Monmouth 69

Adirondack High School graduate Belle Kranbuhl scored two points and chipped in one rebound, and one assist for the Monmouth Hawks in the loss

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • Hamilton 10, Benedictine 1 (5 inn.)
  • Hamilton 10, Smith 6
  • Susquehanna 3, SUNY Poly 1
  • Keene St. 9, SUNY Poly 0

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • SUNY Poly 8, Maine-Presque Isle 0 (Gm. 1)
  • SUNY Poly 8, Maine-Presque Isle 0 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

Recommended for you