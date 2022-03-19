SCORES 3-19-22; The boys from New Hartford continue their quest for a state title in basketball; move on to the finals Highlights and scores from March 19, 2022 Talha Rao Author email Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLState SemifinalsNew Hartford 52, Amherst 50MEN'S HOCKEYNCAA TournamentNew England 2, Utica 0AHLPenguins 3, Comets 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Talha Rao Author email Follow Talha Rao Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From NEWSChannel 2 Olympics After slow start, Farrell, Commesso lead U.S. men to blowout win over China Updated Feb 11, 2022 High School SPORTS EXPRESS 12-10-21: Sauquoit Valley visits Westmoreland; Utica Comets top Cleveland Monsters at home Updated Jan 12, 2022 Olympics The Final Week of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Events To Watch Updated Feb 15, 2022 Olympics Daily Olympic Briefing: Mikaela Shiffrin hopes for final chance at medal on Day 16 Updated Mar 11, 2022 Olympics U.S. short track skater Kristen Santos aims to keep momentum going at Olympics Updated Feb 5, 2022 Archive Top Six at 6:00 - October 4, 2021 Updated Jan 12, 2022 Recommended for you