SCORES 3-19-22; The boys from New Hartford continue their quest for a state title in basketball; move on to the finals

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Semifinals

New Hartford 52, Amherst 50

MEN'S HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament

New England 2, Utica 0

AHL

Penguins 3, Comets 1

