SCORES 3-30-22: Utica University women's lacrosse, Herkimer College men's lacrosse pick up early season home wins

WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Utica 15, SUNY Canton 11*
The Pioneers bounced back from their first loss of the season, and overcame multiple deficits to jump back into the win column in the non-conference match-up at Gaetano Field, Wednesday.
Emily Rossi lead the charge with four goals and two assists in the game, while Whitesboro graduate Samantha DeCondo notched three goals and one assist, and Ashley Guerra chipped in two goals and two assists.
Alyssa Drell (2g, 1a), Addison Green (2g), Whitesboro graduate Lexi Scaccia, and Katie Crofoot were the other goal scorers for Utica, while Claire Frier made four saves.
The Pioneers improve to 5-1 this season with the win.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Herkimer 13, Hudson Valley 6*
Khyler Johnson and New Hartford graduate Jesse Ondrako lead the way for the Generals, who saw a two-goal lead evaporate into a 3-2 deficit before charging back to re-take the lead for good in the second half.
The win avenges a double overtime loss to these same Vikings on the road the last time out, on March 22. It improves Herkimer's record to 2-2 this season.
Other scores:
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- Bucknell 15, Colgate 14
- SUNY Cortland 15, SUNY Oneonta 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 5, Utica 4
* - Game highlights included in attached video
