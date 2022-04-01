SCORES 3-31-22: McCarthy's five goals, highlight reel game-winner leads New Hartford past Lafayette in OT thriller

GIRLS LACROSSE
New Hartford 12, Lafayette 11 (OT)*
Ilana McCarthy scored five goals for the second straight game, including a potential goal of the year for the game-winner in overtime to lead the Spartans to its second straight win in extra time to start the season.
Sophia Campola also had a big afternoon, chipping in four goals and winning eight draw controls, while Bella Kolb found the back of the net twice, and Ella Greico scored one.
Goalie Emily Picolla made four saves in the victory.
After a quadruple overtime win over Carthage in the season opener last week, New Hartford is now a hard-fought 2-0 this year.
BOYS LACROSSE
New Hartford 11, Homer 7
The Spartans took care of business in the season opener led by Dan Friedel who scored four goals and notched two assists.
Dylan Zayachek also had a big game with a hat trick and an assist, and Mateo Ripa found the back of the net twice.
Sawyer Kramer and Caden Kramer each tallied a goal a-piece, and goalie Gabe Cull stopped eight shots while also assisting on a goal.
