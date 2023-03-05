 Skip to main content
SCORES 3-5-23: Dolgeville, Hamilton, New Hartford boys basketball capture Section III titles; Colgate men's basketball advances to sixth straight Patriot League final; Comets come back to beat Crunch in Thruway rivalry battle

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Sunday, March 5, 2023

AHL

  • Utica Comets 6, Syracuse Crunch 4**

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III finals

Class A

  • (5) New Hartford 65, (2) Central Square 60**

Class C

  • (1) Dolgeville 86, (6) Mt. Markham 67**

Class D

  • (2) Hamilton 58, (1) Sackets Harbor 34**

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Patriot League semifinals

  • (1) Colgate 91, (4) Army West Point 74**

MASL

  • Monterrey Flash 12, Utica City FC 6

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com