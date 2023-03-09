SCORES 3-8-23: New Hartford boys basketball tops Section II's Troy in Class A subregionals; Hamilton College women's ice hockey advances to NCAA quarterfinals with first round win over Nazareth

BOYS BASKETBALL
NYSPHSAA Class A subregionals
- New Hartford 69, Troy 60**
Sophomore Jameson Stockwell led the Spartans with 28 points, while senior Zach Philipkoski chipped in 24 points as New Hartford returns to the Class A regional final where they'll face Section X's Massena on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam at 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament - First Round
- (6) Hamilton 3, (12) Nazareth 1
The Continentals earned the program's first NCAA Tournament win in its first NCAA Tournament appearance with the win over UCHC champion Nazareth at Russell Sage Rink on the Hamilton College campus.
Nancy Loh scored a goal and an assist to lead the Continentals offensively, while Sami Quackenbush also scored, and Cuora Sullivan's first collegiate goal turned out to be the game winner as Hamilton advances to the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday, where they will visit Adrian College at 3 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Patriot League final
ACC second round
- (9) Wake Forest 77, (8) Syracuse 74
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- Oswego St. 6, Utica 5
- Binghamton 17, Colgate 9
MEN'S LACROSSE
- SUNY Morrisville 19, SUNY Canton 4
** - Game highlights included in attached video
