SCORES 4-11-22: New Hartford bats alive from the start for season opening win against Holland Patent

BOYS BASEBALL
New Hartford 10, Holland Patent 1*
No stats provided.
The Spartans open their season at 1-0 with the win, the Golden Knights drop to 2-2 with the loss.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Notre Dame 3, New York Mills 2
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Notre Dame 15, Oriskany 3
BOYS LACROSSE
- Chittenango 20, Proctor 0
MEN'S BASEBALL
- St. John Fisher 20, Utica 4 (Gm. 1)
- St. John Fisher 15, Utica 2 (Gm. 2 - 7 Inn)
- SUNY Fredonia 5, SUNY Oneonta 4 (Gm. 1)
- SUNY Oneonta 17, SUNY Fredonia 0 (Gm. 2)
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 6, Buffalo St. 1 (Gm. 1)
- Buffalo St. 10, SUNY Oneonta 9 (Gm. 2)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com