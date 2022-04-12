 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-11-22: New Hartford bats alive from the start for season opening win against Holland Patent

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS BASEBALL

New Hartford 10, Holland Patent 1*

No stats provided.

The Spartans open their season at 1-0 with the win, the Golden Knights drop to 2-2 with the loss.

Other scores:

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Notre Dame 3, New York Mills 2

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Notre Dame 15, Oriskany 3

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Chittenango 20, Proctor 0

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • St. John Fisher 20, Utica 4 (Gm. 1)
  • St. John Fisher 15, Utica 2 (Gm. 2 - 7 Inn)
  • SUNY Fredonia 5, SUNY Oneonta 4 (Gm. 1)
  • SUNY Oneonta 17, SUNY Fredonia 0 (Gm. 2)

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • SUNY Oneonta 6, Buffalo St. 1 (Gm. 1)
  • Buffalo St. 10, SUNY Oneonta 9 (Gm. 2)

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

