SCORES 4-14-22: New Hartford flexes offensive muscles in win over RFA; Whitesboro boys lacrosse, baseball, softball all earn victories

BOYS BASEBALL
Whitesboro 16, Holland Patent 2*
The Warriors used a 10-run fourth inning to take control and pull away. With the win, Whitesboro improves to 2-0.
Ryan Cook notched the win on the mound, while also going 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI at the plate. Ty Montrose also had a great day in the batters box, going 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.
DaShawn Hutchinson (2-for-3) also drove in three RBI, while Jake Scalise (2-for-4) had two RBI, and Max Pawlowski (2-for-3) drove in one.
Alex McLaughlin was the bright spot for the Golden Knights, going 1-for-2 with two RBI. Holland Patent drops to 2-3 with the loss.
BOYS LACROSSE
New Hartford 17, RFA 2*
The Spartans scored early and often to take this match-up and improve to 3-2, bouncing back from two straight losses.
Dan Friedel notched a seven-point night with a hat trick and four assists. Sawyer Kramer also had three goals, while Gavin Williams (2g, 1a), Wyatt Cull (2g, 1a), and Caden Kramer each put in two. Jarrett Sherman and Mateo Ripa each scored one, while Gabe Cull made six saves and Walker Williams stopped two.
For the Black Knights, Seth Hammon scored twice with Max Hunt scoring one and assisting one, and Robert Fanning finding the net as well. Braeden Strutevant made 15 saves in the RFA goal.
The Knights drop to 1-2 this season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Whitesboro 11, Holland Patent 9*
After trailing by three early on in the game, the Warriors took control in the second half and rode the momentum to a win.
Jack Lafeyette had a monster evening scoring four goals and notching two assists. Kris Matthews netted three, Connor Wiggins and Isaac Marrero each put in a goal and two assists, and Nick Arcuri and Brendan Chrysler each scored one.
Don Roach made nine saves for Whitesboro in goal, as the Warriors improve to 1-2.
No stats were provided for Holland Patent, who drop to 0-3.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- West Genesee 7, RFA 1
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Whitesboro 14, Fayetteville-Manlius 4
- Oneida 5, Cicero-North Syracuse 3
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- MVCC 15, Finger Lakes CC 2 (Gm. 1)
- MVCC 9, Finger Lakes CC 0 (Gm. 2)
- Herkimer 10, Onondaga 2 (Gm. 1/6 inn.)
- Herkimer 12, Onondaga 4 (Gm. 2/5 inn.)
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Herkimer 4, Finger Lakes CC 3 (F/5 inn. - rain shortened)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com