SCORES 4-18-23: Hamilton College baseball dominates local rival Utica University in 33rd Annual Jackie Robinson Classic; Whitesboro girls lacrosse tops Clinton in 'Battle of Warriors'

MEN'S BASEBALL
- Hamilton 16, Utica 0**
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Siena 6, Colgate 0 (Gm. 1)
- Colgate 9, Siena 1 (F/6 - Gm. 2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 8, Clinton 3**
BOYS LACROSSE
- VVS 14, Proctor 13
- Whitesboro 12, Holland Patent 6
- New Hartford 16, RFA 6
BOYS BASEBALL
- Whitesboro 15, Notre Dame 4
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- RFA 16, Holland Patent 7
- CVA 27, Proctor 0
- Whitesboro 17, Notre Dame 11
BOYS TENNIS
- RFA 5, Whitesboro 0
BOYS TRACK
- New York Mills 86, Oriskany 20
- New York Mills 74, Morrisville-Eaton 40
- Morrisville-Eaton 77, Oriskany 14
GIRLS TRACK
- New York Mills, 97, Morrisville-Eaton 30
- New York Mills 98, Oriskany 20
- Morrisville-Eaton 52, Oriskany 39
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com