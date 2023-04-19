 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-18-23: Hamilton College baseball dominates local rival Utica University in 33rd Annual Jackie Robinson Classic; Whitesboro girls lacrosse tops Clinton in 'Battle of Warriors'

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Hamilton 16, Utica 0**

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • Siena 6, Colgate 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Colgate 9, Siena 1 (F/6 - Gm. 2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 8, Clinton 3**

BOYS LACROSSE

  • VVS 14, Proctor 13
  • Whitesboro 12, Holland Patent 6
  • New Hartford 16, RFA 6

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Whitesboro 15, Notre Dame 4

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • RFA 16, Holland Patent 7
  • CVA 27, Proctor 0
  • Whitesboro 17, Notre Dame 11

BOYS TENNIS

  • RFA 5, Whitesboro 0

BOYS TRACK

  • New York Mills 86, Oriskany 20
  • New York Mills 74, Morrisville-Eaton 40
  • Morrisville-Eaton 77, Oriskany 14

GIRLS TRACK

  • New York Mills, 97, Morrisville-Eaton 30
  • New York Mills 98, Oriskany 20
  • Morrisville-Eaton 52, Oriskany 39

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

