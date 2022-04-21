SCORES 4-20-22: New Hartford flexes offensive muscles against Holland Patent for third straight win

BOYS LACROSSE
New Hartford 17, Holland Patent 2*
The Spartans scored nine goals in the first quarter and never looked back as they have now won their last three straight by a margin of 45-9.
Mateo Ripa (5g, 3a) and Cade Moss each scored five goals in the contest with Dan Friedel scoring three and assisting on four. Jarrett Sherman and Derek Ferrone each found the back of the net twice with Nicholas Cuchiarale, Sawyer Kramer (1g, 3a), Wyatt Cull (1g, 1a), and Caden Kramer each scoring once.
Nicholas DeForrest scored one of the Golden Knights goals. Other stats for the team were not provided.
New Hartford improves to 5-2 with the win while Holland Patent drops to 0-4.
Other scores:
MEN'S LACROSSE
- SUNY Poly 11, Hilbert 6
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- Wesleyan 18, Hamilton 8
BOYS TENNIS
- Oneida 3, Holland Patent 2
- New Hartford 5, Whitesboro 0
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
- Camden 89, Whitesboro 52
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Camden 22, Cicero-North Syracuse 5
* - Game highlights included in attached video
