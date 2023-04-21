 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-20-23: New Hartford baseball hangs on in nine innings to beat rival Whitesboro; Proctor baseball tops rival RFA

  • Updated
  • 0
WKTV Sports

BOYS BASEBALL

  • New Hartford 13, Whitesboro 12
  • Proctor 11, RFA 4
  • Camden 2, Holland Patent 1
  • Oriskany 41, Old Forge 0
  • Westmoreland 1, Clinton 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 17, Sherburne-Earlville 2

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Notre Dame 20, VVS 0
  • Canastota 11, Herkimer 5
  • Westmoreland 15, Clinton 6
  • Oriskany 4, West Canada Valley 3
  • Brookfield 7, Otseliv Valley 2
  • Camden 25, Holland Patent 1

BOYS TENNIS

  • Oneida 4, RFA 1
  • VVS 3, Whitesboro 2
  • New Hartford 5, Holland Patent 0
  • Clinton 3, Canastota 2

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 20, Proctor 3
  • RFA 15, VVS 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 11, Chittenango 6
  • New Hartford 10, Clinton 7
  • RFA 18, VVS 3

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 158, Hamilton 181
  • Whitesboro 204, New Hartford 207

GIRLS GOLF

  • Camden 257, Oneida 276
  • VVS 207, CVA 315
  • RFA 197, New Hartford 222

WOMEN'S TENNIS

  • Union 8, SUNY Oneonta 1

MEN'S TENNIS

  • Union 8, SUNY Oneonta 1

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • MVCC 15, SUNY Broome 4 (F/6 - Gm. 1)
  • MVCC 5, SUNY Broome 2 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

