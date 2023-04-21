SCORES 4-20-23: New Hartford baseball hangs on in nine innings to beat rival Whitesboro; Proctor baseball tops rival RFA

BOYS BASEBALL
- New Hartford 13, Whitesboro 12
- Proctor 11, RFA 4
- Camden 2, Holland Patent 1
- Oriskany 41, Old Forge 0
- Westmoreland 1, Clinton 0
- Sauquoit Valley 17, Sherburne-Earlville 2
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Notre Dame 20, VVS 0
- Canastota 11, Herkimer 5
- Westmoreland 15, Clinton 6
- Oriskany 4, West Canada Valley 3
- Brookfield 7, Otseliv Valley 2
- Camden 25, Holland Patent 1
BOYS TENNIS
- Oneida 4, RFA 1
- VVS 3, Whitesboro 2
- New Hartford 5, Holland Patent 0
- Clinton 3, Canastota 2
BOYS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 20, Proctor 3
- RFA 15, VVS 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 11, Chittenango 6
- New Hartford 10, Clinton 7
- RFA 18, VVS 3
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 158, Hamilton 181
- Whitesboro 204, New Hartford 207
GIRLS GOLF
- Camden 257, Oneida 276
- VVS 207, CVA 315
- RFA 197, New Hartford 222
WOMEN'S TENNIS
- Union 8, SUNY Oneonta 1
MEN'S TENNIS
- Union 8, SUNY Oneonta 1
MEN'S BASEBALL
- MVCC 15, SUNY Broome 4 (F/6 - Gm. 1)
- MVCC 5, SUNY Broome 2 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com