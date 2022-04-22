SCORES 4-21-22: Herkimer men's lacrosse dominates MVCC in rivalry battle; Whitesboro's offense explodes in boys lacrosse over VVS

BOYS LACROSSE
Whitesboro 19, VVS 5*
The Warriors improved to 2-3 led by six goals and one assist from junior Jack Lafayette.
Isaac Marrero also had a big game with three goals and an assist, while Connor Wiggins had two goals and two assists.
Brendan Chrysler (1g, 2a), Louie Zurek (1g, 1a), Sawyer Michel, Tristan Matthews, and Brodie Davis each scored a goal a piece. Dom Roach made two saves while Anthony Badalato stopped one.
No stats were provided for the Red Devils, who drop to 0-3.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Herkimer 19, MVCC 5*
The Generals improve to 4-4 with the win, the Hawks drop to 0-6 with the loss.
No stats were provided.
Other scores:
MEN'S LACROSSE
- Hamilton 7, Williams 5
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- Utica 24, Wells 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 13, VVS 5
- RFA 13, Clinton 7
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Medaille 5, Utica 0 (Gm. 1)
- Utica 6, Medaille 5 (Gm. 2)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
