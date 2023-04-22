 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-21-23: CVA baseball beats Notre Dame in Tri-Valley League slugfest

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Friday, April 21, 2023.

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Central Valley Academy 20, Notre Dame 13**
  • Camden 9, New Hartford 0
  • Mt. Markham 9, Sherburne-Earlville 2
  • Westhill 5, Marcellus 0
  • Cooperstown 12 , Waterville 7
  • West Canada Valley 16, Hamilton 1
  • Herkimer 11, Canastota 4
  • New York Mills 27, Old Forge 2
  • RFA 11, Jamesville-DeWitt 8

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Camden 1, New Hartford 0
  • Little Falls 8, Morrisville-Eaton 5
  • West Canada Valley 13, Hamilton 4
  • Oriskany 24, Remsen 0
  • Cooperstown 30, Waterville 0
  • CVA 16, Proctor 1
  • Whitesboro 4, East Syracuse Minoa 3

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Whitney Point 12, Oneonta 2
  • New Hartford 10, Homer 8
  • Tully/Fabius-Pompey 16, Holland Patent 5

BOYS TENNIS

  • Cooperstown 5, Mt. Markham 0
  • Morrisville-Pebble Hill 3, Westmoreland 2
  • Utica Proctor 3, VVS 2
  • Little Falls 4, Waterville 1
  • Holland Patent 4, Camden 1

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 178, Westmoreland 259
  • Notre Dame 234, Camden 243
  • RFA 150, Proctor 298
  • Oneida 226, Holland Patent 252
  • Clinton 188, Oriskany 223

GIRLS GOLF

  • RFA 182, Oneida 265

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Utica 19, Medaille 2 (7 inn. - Gm. 1)
  • Utica 12, Medaille 1 (7 inn. - Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

