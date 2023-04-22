SCORES 4-21-23: CVA baseball beats Notre Dame in Tri-Valley League slugfest

BOYS BASEBALL
- Central Valley Academy 20, Notre Dame 13**
- Camden 9, New Hartford 0
- Mt. Markham 9, Sherburne-Earlville 2
- Westhill 5, Marcellus 0
- Cooperstown 12 , Waterville 7
- West Canada Valley 16, Hamilton 1
- Herkimer 11, Canastota 4
- New York Mills 27, Old Forge 2
- RFA 11, Jamesville-DeWitt 8
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Camden 1, New Hartford 0
- Little Falls 8, Morrisville-Eaton 5
- West Canada Valley 13, Hamilton 4
- Oriskany 24, Remsen 0
- Cooperstown 30, Waterville 0
- CVA 16, Proctor 1
- Whitesboro 4, East Syracuse Minoa 3
BOYS LACROSSE
- Whitney Point 12, Oneonta 2
- New Hartford 10, Homer 8
- Tully/Fabius-Pompey 16, Holland Patent 5
BOYS TENNIS
- Cooperstown 5, Mt. Markham 0
- Morrisville-Pebble Hill 3, Westmoreland 2
- Utica Proctor 3, VVS 2
- Little Falls 4, Waterville 1
- Holland Patent 4, Camden 1
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 178, Westmoreland 259
- Notre Dame 234, Camden 243
- RFA 150, Proctor 298
- Oneida 226, Holland Patent 252
- Clinton 188, Oriskany 223
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 182, Oneida 265
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Utica 19, Medaille 2 (7 inn. - Gm. 1)
- Utica 12, Medaille 1 (7 inn. - Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com