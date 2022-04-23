SCORES 4-22-22: Cooperstown softball blanks Herkimer in rout for first win of the season

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Cooperstown 16, Herkimer 0*
The Hawkeyes improve to 1-1 with the win, Herkimer drops to 2-1 with the loss.
No stats were provided for the game.
Other scores:
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Holland Patent 3, Little Falls 1
- RFA 10, Notre Dame 8
- Westmoreland 10, Waterville 6
- West Canada Valley 10, Morrisville-Eaton 5
BOYS BASEBALL
- Clinton 8, Adirondack
- Poland 21, Old Forge 2
- New York Mills 6, Morrisville-Eaton 1
- Sauquoit Valley 7, Frankfort-Schuyler 3
- Little Falls 6, Holland Patent 3
BOYS TENNIS
- Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1
- Oneida 5, RFA 0
- New Hartford 4, Sauquoit Valley 1
- Proctor 5, Camden 0
MEN'S BASEBALL
- SUNY New Paltz 6, SUNY Oneonta 4
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- SUNY Cortland 11, SUNY Oneonta 5 (Gm. 1)
- SUNY Oneonta 2, SUNY Cortland 0 (Gm. 2)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com