SCORES 4-22-22: Cooperstown softball blanks Herkimer in rout for first win of the season

  • Updated
  • 0

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Cooperstown 16, Herkimer 0*

The Hawkeyes improve to 1-1 with the win, Herkimer drops to 2-1 with the loss.

No stats were provided for the game.

Other scores:

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Holland Patent 3, Little Falls 1
  • RFA 10, Notre Dame 8
  • Westmoreland 10, Waterville 6
  • West Canada Valley 10, Morrisville-Eaton 5

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Clinton 8, Adirondack
  • Poland 21, Old Forge 2
  • New York Mills 6, Morrisville-Eaton 1
  • Sauquoit Valley 7, Frankfort-Schuyler 3
  • Little Falls 6, Holland Patent 3

BOYS TENNIS

  • Holland Patent 4, Cooperstown 1
  • Oneida 5, RFA 0
  • New Hartford 4, Sauquoit Valley 1
  • Proctor 5, Camden 0

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • SUNY New Paltz 6, SUNY Oneonta 4

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • SUNY Cortland 11, SUNY Oneonta 5 (Gm. 1)
  • SUNY Oneonta 2, SUNY Cortland 0 (Gm. 2)

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

