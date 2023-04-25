 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-24-23: Holland Patent boys lacrosse earns first win of season over Proctor; Herkimer College softball sweeps doubleheader over rival MVCC

  • 0

Highlights and scores from Monday, April 25, 2023.

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Holland Patent 14, Proctor 5**

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Remsen 8, Poland 5
  • RFA 14, Camden 2
  • Proctor 7, VVS 1
  • Clinton 2, Mt. Markham 1
  • Waterville 3, Sherburne-Earlville 2
  • Herkimer 7, Frankfort-Schuyler 6 (F/8 inn.)
  • Morrisville-Eaton 7, Oriskany 1
  • West Canada Valley 20, Old Forge 3

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Proctor 6, VVS 2
  • Camden 10, RFA 9
  • Little Falls 18, Dolgeville 1
  • Cooperstown 13, Westmoreland 0
  • Oriskany 15, Morrisville-Eaton 0
  • Poland 21, Remsen 3
  • Whitesboro 9, CVA 8
  • West Canada Valley 16, OESJ 0

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 158, Canastota 223
  • New Hartford 197, Oneida 237
  • Oriskany 200, Westmoreland 233
  • Clinton 202, New York Mills 231

GIRLS GOLF

  • Holland Patent 222, Oneida 258

BOYS TENNIS

  • Clinton 4, Morrisville-Eaton 1

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • Herkimer 9, MVCC (Gm. 1)
  • Herkimer 7, MVCC 4 (Gm. 2)

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

