SCORES 4-24-23: Holland Patent boys lacrosse earns first win of season over Proctor; Herkimer College softball sweeps doubleheader over rival MVCC

BOYS LACROSSE
- Holland Patent 14, Proctor 5**
BOYS BASEBALL
- Remsen 8, Poland 5
- RFA 14, Camden 2
- Proctor 7, VVS 1
- Clinton 2, Mt. Markham 1
- Waterville 3, Sherburne-Earlville 2
- Herkimer 7, Frankfort-Schuyler 6 (F/8 inn.)
- Morrisville-Eaton 7, Oriskany 1
- West Canada Valley 20, Old Forge 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Proctor 6, VVS 2
- Camden 10, RFA 9
- Little Falls 18, Dolgeville 1
- Cooperstown 13, Westmoreland 0
- Oriskany 15, Morrisville-Eaton 0
- Poland 21, Remsen 3
- Whitesboro 9, CVA 8
- West Canada Valley 16, OESJ 0
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 158, Canastota 223
- New Hartford 197, Oneida 237
- Oriskany 200, Westmoreland 233
- Clinton 202, New York Mills 231
GIRLS GOLF
- Holland Patent 222, Oneida 258
BOYS TENNIS
- Clinton 4, Morrisville-Eaton 1
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Herkimer 9, MVCC (Gm. 1)
- Herkimer 7, MVCC 4 (Gm. 2)
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com