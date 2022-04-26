SCORES 4-25-22: VVS notches first win of the season after halting late CVA rally

BOYS BASEBALL
VVS 7, CVA 6*
The Red Devils nearly saw a 7-1 lead evaporate, but were able to stop the Thunder comeback with the tying run on second in the bottom of the seventh to seal their first victory of the season.
VVS now improves to 1-4 overall with the TVL win, while CVA drops to 1-4 overall.
No individual stats were provided.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Holland Patent 11, Sherburne-Earlville 4
- Cooperstown 5, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
- Whitesboro 3, Proctor 0
- New Hartford 3, RFA 2
- Clinton 11, Mt. Markham 6
- New York Mills 11, Poland 3
- Remsen 4, Old Forge 2
- Oriskany 15, Hamilton 5
- Herkimer 12, Waterville 3
- Oneida 10, Camden 9
- Sauquoit Valley 9, West Canada Valley 8
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- CVA 9, VVS 2
- Whitesboro 12, Proctor 2
- Holland Patent 12, Sherburne-Earlville 1
- New Hartford 8, RFA 7
- West Canada Valley 9, Poland 1
- Oriskany 14, Hamilton 5
- Mt. Markham 15, Clinton 0
- Cooperstown 17, Frankfort-Schuyler 0
- Sauquoit Valley 12, Dolgeville 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Clinton 25, Mexico 11
- Indian River 17, New Hartford 7
BOYS TENNIS
- Proctor 5, RFA 0
- New Hartford 4, Oneida 1
- Whitesboro 4, Camden 1
- Cooperstown 3, Little Falls 2
- Mt. Markham 3, Clinton 2
- Hamilton 4, Canastota 1
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 157, New York Mills 243
- CVA 224, RFA 250
- Oriskany 182, Canastota 256
- Clinton 192, Holland Patent 216
GIRLS GOLF
- RFA 214, Oneida 296
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- SUNY Oneonta 9, SUNY Brockport 2 (Gm. 1)
- SUNY Brockport 6, SUNY Oneonta 5 (Gm. 2)
MEN'S LACROSSE
- Trinity 11, Hamilton 2
- SUNY Morrisville 28, Medaille 4
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com