SCORES 4-25-23: Proctor baseball beats New Hartford for fourth straight win; Herkimer College baseball sweeps MVCC in local rivalry doubleheader

BOYS BASEBALL
- Proctor 11, New Hartford 6**
- Whitesboro 15, RFA 8
- Westmoreland 10, Cooperstown 0
- Camden 12, VVS 1
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Herkimer 5, Oriskany 4
- Whitesboro 6, RFA 4
- New Hartford 19, Proctor 0
- Brookfield 12, Richfield Springs 1
- Camden 18, VVS 2
- CVA 10, Holland Patent 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 15, VVS 4
- RFA 15, Clinton 7
BOYS LACROSSE
- Whitesboro 15, VVS 4
BOYS GOLF
- Waterville 173, New York Mills 250
- Whitesboro 209, Notre Dame 245
- RFA 252, Holland Patent 288
- Little Falls 199, Remsen 204
- Little Falls 199, West Canada Valley 209
- Clinton 189, Westmoreland 223
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
- Remsen 92, Old Forge 42
- New York Mills 69, Remsen 66
- New York Mills 74, Old Forge 42
BOYS TENNIS
- New Hartford 5, RFA 0
- Oneida 5, VVS 0
- Clinton 5, Westmoreland 0
- Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Herkimer 10, MVCC 5 (Gm. 1)
- Herkimer 10, MVCC 3 (Gm. 2)
- SUNY Cobleskill 7, Utica 6
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Utica 8, Cazenovia 6 (Gm. 1)
- Utica 7, Cazenovia (Gm. 2)
- Herkimer 5, SUNY Adirondack 0 (Gm. 1)
- Herkimer 13, SUNY Adirondack 1 (Gm. 2)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
- SUNY Morrisville 23, SUNY Poly 2
MEN'S TENNIS
- Alfred 7, Utica 2
** - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com