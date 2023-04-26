 Skip to main content
SCORES 4-25-23: Proctor baseball beats New Hartford for fourth straight win; Herkimer College baseball sweeps MVCC in local rivalry doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Proctor 11, New Hartford 6**
  • Whitesboro 15, RFA 8
  • Westmoreland 10, Cooperstown 0
  • Camden 12, VVS 1

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Herkimer 5, Oriskany 4
  • Whitesboro 6, RFA 4
  • New Hartford 19, Proctor 0
  • Brookfield 12, Richfield Springs 1
  • Camden 18, VVS 2
  • CVA 10, Holland Patent 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 15, VVS 4
  • RFA 15, Clinton 7

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Whitesboro 15, VVS 4

BOYS GOLF

  • Waterville 173, New York Mills 250
  • Whitesboro 209, Notre Dame 245
  • RFA 252, Holland Patent 288
  • Little Falls 199, Remsen 204
  • Little Falls 199, West Canada Valley 209
  • Clinton 189, Westmoreland 223

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

  • Remsen 92, Old Forge 42
  • New York Mills 69, Remsen 66
  • New York Mills 74, Old Forge 42

BOYS TENNIS

  • New Hartford 5, RFA 0
  • Oneida 5, VVS 0
  • Clinton 5, Westmoreland 0
  • Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0

MEN'S BASEBALL

  • Herkimer 10, MVCC 5 (Gm. 1)
  • Herkimer 10, MVCC 3 (Gm. 2)
  • SUNY Cobleskill 7, Utica 6

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL

  • Utica 8, Cazenovia 6 (Gm. 1)
  • Utica 7, Cazenovia (Gm. 2)
  • Herkimer 5, SUNY Adirondack 0 (Gm. 1)
  • Herkimer 13, SUNY Adirondack 1 (Gm. 2)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

  • SUNY Morrisville 23, SUNY Poly 2

MEN'S TENNIS

  • Alfred 7, Utica 2

** - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com

