SCORES 4-26-22: New Hartford upends rival Whitesboro in boys and girls lacrosse

BOYS LACROSSE
New Hartford 24, Whitesboro 6*
The Spartans scored 10 goals in the first quarter and 10 more in the second in order to pull away from their rivals and remain unbeaten in Tri-Valley League play.
Mateo Ripa lead the Spartans with six goals and three assists, while Dan Friedel put in four goals and notched two assists in the game.
For the Warriors, Connor Wiggins netted four while assisting on one, with Spencer Cater and Marco Colicci scoring the other Whitesboro goals. Dominic Roach made 11 saves in goal.
New Hartford improves to 6-2-1 overall, 3-0-1 in the TVL. Whitesboro drops to 2-4-1 overall, 0-1 in league play.
For full stats, click here.
GIRLS LACROSSE
New Hartford 11, Whitesboro 8*
The Spartans opened up Tri-Valley League play with a win over their rivals on the road.
New Hartford outscored Whitesboro 7-3 in the first half and hung on in the second half to improve to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the TVL.
Sophia Campola and Ilana McCarthy each scored three goals and notched one assist. Sophia DeRollo netted two, Bella Kolb and Ella Greico each scored one and assisted on one, and Grace McNamara also found the back of the net.
On the other side of things, Maria Stuhlman lead the Warriors with three goals and an assist, Giana Parise scored twice, and Jill Davis, Brinley Ronan, and Kaelyn Barry each netted one.
Becky Thomas saved eight shots in goal for Whitesboro, who drops to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in TVL play. Emily Picolla made two saves for New Hartford.
Other scores:
GIRLS LACROSSE
- Clinton 17, VVS 5
BOYS LACROSSE
- RFA 19, Proctor 1
BOYS BASEBALL
- Proctor 11, RFA 4
- Westmoreland 9, Herkimer 1
- Little Falls 5, Sherburne-Earlville 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- New Hartford 12, Notre Dame 4
- Herkimer 6, Westmoreland 5
- Brookfield 16, Madison 1
- RFA 10, Proctor 3
- Hamilton 23, Morrisville-Eaton 8
- Oneida 8, VVS 1
- Camden 16, Adirondack 0
- Little Falls 22, Sherburne-Earlville 7
BOYS TENNIS
- VVS 5, CVA 0
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
- Westmoreland 102, New York Mills 23
- New York Mills 74, Old Forge 37
MEN'S BASEBALL
- Hamilton 12, St. Lawrence 6 (8 inn.)
- Herkimer 16, MVCC 3 (Gm. 1)
- Herkimer 15, MVCC 3 (Gm. 2)
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
- Herkimer 18, Adirondack CC 3 (Gm. 1)
- Herkimer 17, Adirondack CC 4 (Gm. 2)
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com