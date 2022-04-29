SCORES 4-28-22: Cook throws Whitesboro's second straight no-hitter, Warriors remain unbeaten with win over rival New Hartford

BOYS BASEBALL
Whitesboro 5, New Hartford 0*
Ryan Cook tossed the Warriors' second straight no-hitter, after Colin Skermont accomplished the feat their last time out against Proctor on Monday, holding the Spartans off the board with four walks and nine strikeouts in a complete seven inning effort.
On the offensive side of things, Ty Montrose went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Dominic Bullis (2-for-3), Brian Zbytniewski (2-for-3), and Jake Collea (1-for-2)
The Warriors improve to 6-0 with the win, the Spartans drop to 4-1 with the loss.
Other scores:
BOYS BASEBALL
- Holland Patent 11, Canastota 1
- Proctor 33, CVA 6
- Hamilton 4, Poland 3
GIRLS SOFTBALL
- Holland Patent 17, Canastota 4
- Camden 26, Notre Dame 2
- Herkimer 10, Dolgeville 4
BOYS LACROSSE
- RFA 10, Whitesboro 5
- Holland Patent 14, Proctor 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
- New Hartford 6, VVS 5 (OT)
- Clinton 10, Tully 3
BOYS TENNIS
- Morrisville-Eaton 3, Clinton 2
- New Hartford 5, Camden 0
- Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1
- Oneida 3, Proctor 2
- VVS 5, Whitesboro 0
- Rome Free Academy 5, CVA 0
BOYS GOLF
- Clinton 181, New York Mills 232
MEN'S TENNIS
- SUNY Oneonta 8, SUNY Oswego 2
* - Game highlights included in attached video
If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com