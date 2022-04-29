 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 30 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

SCORES 4-28-22: Cook throws Whitesboro's second straight no-hitter, Warriors remain unbeaten with win over rival New Hartford

BOYS BASEBALL 

Whitesboro 5, New Hartford 0*

Ryan Cook tossed the Warriors' second straight no-hitter, after Colin Skermont accomplished the feat their last time out against Proctor on Monday, holding the Spartans off the board with four walks and nine strikeouts in a complete seven inning effort.

On the offensive side of things, Ty Montrose went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Dominic Bullis (2-for-3), Brian Zbytniewski (2-for-3), and Jake Collea (1-for-2)

The Warriors improve to 6-0 with the win, the Spartans drop to 4-1 with the loss.

Other scores:

BOYS BASEBALL

  • Holland Patent 11, Canastota 1
  • Proctor 33, CVA 6
  • Hamilton 4, Poland 3

GIRLS SOFTBALL

  • Holland Patent 17, Canastota 4
  • Camden 26, Notre Dame 2
  • Herkimer 10, Dolgeville 4

BOYS LACROSSE

  • RFA 10, Whitesboro 5
  • Holland Patent 14, Proctor 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • New Hartford 6, VVS 5 (OT)
  • Clinton 10, Tully 3

BOYS TENNIS

  • Morrisville-Eaton 3, Clinton 2
  • New Hartford 5, Camden 0
  • Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1
  • Oneida 3, Proctor 2
  • VVS 5, Whitesboro 0
  • Rome Free Academy 5, CVA 0

BOYS GOLF

  • Clinton 181, New York Mills 232

MEN'S TENNIS

  • SUNY Oneonta 8, SUNY Oswego 2

* - Game highlights included in attached video

If you would like you team's results included, call in scores and stats to: (315)768-2254 or email us at: sports@wktv.com